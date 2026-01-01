Unibet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Unibet App: 2.1 ★★★★★ Registration Unibet A fast expanding bookmaker in India, Unibet provides consumers with secure gambling and betting options. This includes wagering on different sports, playing live and online casino games, and more. Join the Unibet and its bonus program today and get up to 10,000 INR. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 10,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Unibet

Unibet Welcome Bonus 100% Up to 10,000 Rs

Each new customer may be sure they will receive the welcome offer after signing up. The registration bonus is rather easy to obtain. Sports like cricket, football, tennis, and other ones may be wagered on using it. Make sure you are familiar with the key information regarding the joining offer:

The minimum deposit is only 500 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 10,000 INR;

User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

You can use the bonus to bet on any sport on the Unibet;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;

The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.

How to Get Unibet Welcome Bonus?

You can get a Unibet welcome bonus up to 10,000 INR in just a matter of seconds. It is possible to claim it through the official Unibet website or via the Unibet app. We have prepared step-by-step instruction on claiming the bonus:

1 Register Register an account on Unibet using the website version or the Unibet mobile app. Registration 2 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long. 3 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 500 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Even a beginner may successfully complete the sign up offer because Unibet's creators made it as simple as possible. To obtain the bonus in a way that is most convenient for you, select between utilizing the Unibet app or Unibet website.

How to Win Back the Unibet Welcome Bonus?

There are further conditions that must be met in order to be eligible for a registration bonus. To be eligible for the Unibet bonus, you must abide by all of the guidelines listed below:

The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;

The bonus is to be used for betting at least 3 times with minimum odds of 1.4;

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Unibet method if your bet was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Unibet free bonus;

Unibet is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Unibet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Unibet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Unibet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Players must agree to specific rules in order to receive bonuses from Unibet. Such protections must protect not just the system but also all participants. Customers must certify that they have read, understand, and agree to all of Unibet's terms and conditions. The following are the Unibet's terms and conditions:

User has to be a legal age of 18;

User should not have a previously registered account;

User must have a verified account;

In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;

User can`t get bonus twice;

The bonus is eligible to use up to 21 days after registration;

Bonuses can not sum up;

Odds must be higher than 1.4;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the promo code;

You agree to the terms and conditions of Unibet by using the bonus.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Unibet

Free bets, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and casino welcome bonuses are frequently offered by bookies in addition to welcome bonuses and promotional coupons. The majority of these rewards are provided by Unibet. The top bonus options available on Unibet are shown below.

Game of the Week

Tune in each Thursday for a new featured game! This week we present Fortune Coin Boost Classic. The Fortune Coin feature can award instant prizes, trigger the Jackpot Bonus, or trigger the Free Spins Bonus. The Fortune Coin Boost feature can boost the instant prizes, remove up to the 3 lowest jackpots in the Jackpot Bonus, or remove up to 3 major symbols in the Free Spins Bonus. Players must opt-in and wager a total of 2,500 INR on this game in order to receive 20 free spins on Jinse Dao Dragon.

Take a look at the details on how to get a bonus:

Click on My Account button and go to My Bonuses tab;

Wager the required stake (2,500 INR) on Fortune Coin Boost Classic;

Your 20 free spins on Jinse Dao Dragon bonus will then be credited to your account;

You must go directly to Jinse Dao Dragon to accept and use free spins;

One award per player per week. Must use free spins within 6 days or they will expire.

25% Cashback (VIP)

Unibet created a great offer that gives customers 25% cashback when they make deposits on thursdays. To claim the deal go to your personal account and click on “my bonuses”. Make a deposit of 500 INR or higher on thursday. Receive a 25% casino bonus on your first deposit up to 2,500 INR. Here is the basic information about the cashback at the Unibet:

The bigger the bet is, the bigger the cashback;

Maximum bonus amount is 25%;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the bonus;

To get the bonus during this period you have to make a deposit of at least 2,500 INR;

Cashback is credited to the main account on the 1st of each month;

All the general terms and conditions of Unibet apply.

Casino Welcome Bonus

Customers of Unibet may also enjoy the benefits of the casino welcome bonus of up to 10,000 INR with a minimum deposit of 500 INR. This will mostly appeal to new players who are just getting into gambling. Take a look at the following details regarding this bonus:

The minimum deposit is only 500 INR;

Maximum bonus amount is 10,000 INR;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the bonus;

All the general terms and conditions of Unibet apply.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Unibet App

Bonuses and promotions may be used right in the Unibet app by users. Although there aren't many changes between the Unibet app and the internet version, some players could find the Unibet app to be more useful because of its somewhat quicker speed. Follow these simple instructions on the Unibet app to activate bonuses:

Download or open the Unibet mobile app; Register a new account using your email or phone number; Make a deposit higher than 500 INR to get a welcome offer.

The company Unibet gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

According to our experience, these are the Unibet bonus questions that are asked the most frequently. Take a quick glance at them since they could have the answers you require. Additionally, if you need assistance with anything, you can always ask a knowledgeable representative.

Is using the Unibet bonuses safe to use?

You take no risks while using bonuses at Unibet. Users may safely and legally place bets with the company. Additionally, the welcome incentives will be given to all new customers. Honest wagers and bets are guaranteed under the betting legislation.

Are provided Unibet bonuses the only ones available?

We covered the most popular incentives that Unibet is currently providing in 2026. The promotions at Unibet are routinely updated, and fresh ones are regularly added. Find out what bonuses are currently available by visiting the official Unibet website.

Can I refuse getting the bonus if I don't want to?

Every newly enrolled client automatically receives a bonus. The choice is yours whether to use it or not. Entering promotional codes and funding your personal account are not necessary if you do not wish to obtain the bonus.

Can the bonus money be used to place bets?

Using the bonus funds, you may wager on any athletic event on the Unibet platform. After selecting the bonus you want to utilize, reviewing the terms and conditions, and making the minimal deposit necessary into your account, click on the sports category of your choice.

Do bonuses on Unibet update?

The Unibet bonuses are regularly updated. The welcome bonus is offered no matter the outcome. You shouldn't have any problems using the incentives we described because we only included active Unibet promos for 2026.

How to receive the bonus?

You must be a first-time user of Unibet without an existing account. Register for an account with Unibet, input any applicable promotional codes, verify your identification, and make a deposit of 500 INR or more.