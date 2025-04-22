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Winz.io — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

Winz.io

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Registration

Winz.io

Our review of Winz io provides a detailed analysis of this online gaming platform. We'll examine its accessibility on Android and iOS devices, particularly for Indian users, and its features for online and live sports betting. Stay tuned for insights into Winz.io's notable bonuses, including the impressive WOW Bonus offering up to 400,000 INR.

Welcome bonus

Up to 400,000 INR

Promocode:

No promo

Join Winz.io

Winz.io Overview

Winz.io, a prominent platform in the world of online betting, offers an array of services encompassing sports betting, casino games, and live betting, among others. In this Winz io review, we delve into its history, features and functions, bonuses, payment methods, accepted currencies including rupees, and its coverage of popular events like the IPL. Discover how Winz.io stands out in the realm of online gambling, providing an immersive experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

At Winz.io, users can expect a seamless interface, diverse gaming options, and enticing bonuses, making it a premier destination for online betting and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Winz.io gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket, the best online football betting sites, chess betting sites, badminton betting sites, kabaddi betting site and other ratings.

Quick Facts about Winz.io


Below is the detailed information about Winz.io presented in the table:

Item

Details

Game types

Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots

Founder and Founded Year

Dama N.V., 2020

Headquarters

Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curacao

License

Curacao with registration number 152125

Welcome bonus

WOW Bonus offering up to 400,000 INR

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Skrill, Bank payments

Hindi language

No

Winz.io Score

When evaluating Winz io, it's crucial to consider its distinct features, advantages, and disadvantages that influence user satisfaction and experience.

Advantages

Disadvantages

Diverse Payment Methods

Limited Language Support: No Hindi language

Competitive Welcome Bonus: Up to 400,000 INR

Secure Platform: Robust encryption and data protection measures

Varied Game Selection: Sports betting, casino games, slots

Live Betting Features: Real-time wagering on ongoing events

Winz.io India Review

In this Winz io India review, we explore the diverse features of Winz.io, a prominent online betting and casino platform tailored for Indian users. Renowned for its comprehensive offerings, Winz io provides an extensive array of betting options, including a rich selection of casino games and live casino experiences. With a specific focus on cricket, notably the electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL), Winz.io emerges as a top choice for cricket aficionados and bettors across India. Discover how Winz.io seamlessly combines the excitement of online casino gaming with the thrill of live sports betting, offering Indian players a captivating and immersive online experience.

Is Winz.io Legal in India?

Winz.io is legal to use in India. Here's why:

  • Official Ownership and Operation: Winz.io is operated and owned by Dama N.V., a company incorporated under the laws of Curacao.
  • Valid License: Dama N.V. operates Winz.io under e-gaming license No. 8048/JAZ2020-13 issued by Antillephone N.V. This license is authorized by the government of Curacao.
  • Legal Compliance: The ownership, operation, and licensing of Winz.io demonstrate its commitment to legal compliance within the jurisdictions it operates.
  • Recognized Authority: Antillephone N.V., the licensing authority, is recognized for its regulatory oversight in the online gaming industry.
  • Transparency: The company's registration number (152125) and its registered address are clearly provided, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Overall, Winz.io's possession of a valid license issued by a recognized authority confirms its legality in India, adhering to regulatory standards and ensuring a secure and trustworthy platform for users.

How to Create an Account at Winz.io?

Here are the steps to create an account at Winz io:

1

Visiting resource

Visit the official website of Winz.io.

Go to Website
Visit Winz.io's official website.
2

Initiating registration

Click on the prominently displayed green "Sign Up Now" button.

Click the "Sign Up Now" button on Winz.io.
3

Entering details

Fill in your email address, create a secure password, and enter any applicable signup code.

Enter your login and password to register on Winz.io.
4

Choosing currency

Select your preferred currency for transactions.

During registration on Winz.io, select your currency.
5

Confirming age and agreement

Verify that you are at least 18 years old and agree to the Terms and Conditions as well as the Privacy Policy.

Agree to the terms and conditions of Winz.io and confirm that you are 18 years old.
6

Submitting registration

Complete the registration process by submitting your details.

Complete your registration on Winz.io.
7

Awaiting confirmation

Wait for a confirmation email to verify your new account.

Verify your Winz.io account.
8

Logging in

Use your credentials to log in and access the platform.

Log in to your Winz.io account.
9

Selecting bonus

Upon logging in, choose your desired welcome bonus to kickstart your journey as a new member on Winz.io.

Sign Up Now
Choose your welcome bonus at Winz.io.

Follow these instructions carefully to successfully register and access your account on Winz.io.

Account Verification

Account verification is a crucial step in ensuring security and compliance with regulatory standards on online platforms. Account Verification Process is as follows:

  • Visit the site and locate the account icon; click on it.
  • Navigate to "My Profile" and select "Verification" to proceed with the process.
  • Step 1: Provide a document verifying your identity.
  • Step 2: Complete the Liveness check.
  • Step 3: Enter your address details.
  • Confirm your phone number for additional verification.

This process ensures compliance with KYC (Know Your Customer) regulations and may require providing identity documents such as a passport, driver’s license, or identity card, along with a utility bill for address verification.

Winz.io App

As of now, Winz.io does not offer dedicated mobile apps for its platform. However, the development team is diligently working to optimize and enhance the Winz.io APK version for faster and smoother performance. In the meantime, users can conveniently access Winz.io through their mobile browsers to enjoy all the features and functionalities available on the desktop version of the platform.

Welcome Bonus

Winz.io offers a variety of welcome bonuses tailored to different preferences, whether you're into casino games, live casino experiences, or sports betting. Each deposit or no deposit bonus comes with its unique perks and terms, designed to enhance your gaming experience and increase your winning opportunities.

Type of Welcome Bonus

% and Amount of Sign up Bonus

Minimum Deposit Amount

Bonus Crediting Terms

WOW Bonus

Receive up to 400,000 INR or 200 mBTC

Not specified

Use bonus code WOW on your first deposit, spin the wheel, and receive cash or free spins. All prizes are awarded without any wagering requirements.

Welcome Bonus - Live Casino

Receive 10% daily cashback

1500 INR or 0.0008 BTC

Get a 10% daily cashback during your first 2 weeks of active playing.

Welcome Bonus - Sports

100% deposit bonus up to 40,000 INR + 1500 INR risk-free bet

1500 INR

Make a first deposit with the bonus code SPORTS and receive a roll of free bets up to 40,000 INR. 100% of the deposit amount will be credited to your balance in the form of free bets as you place sports bets for free.

How to Get a Bonus at Winz.io?

Learn how to receive a bonus at Winz.io to kickstart your gaming journey. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer:

  1. Visit the Winz.io website and register as a new user or sign in if you already have an account.
  2. Upon registration, the platform will prompt you to choose your preferred welcome bonus.
  3. Alternatively, you can navigate to the promotions section to find and claim your welcome bonus.

With these steps, new users can easily access and enjoy the exciting bonuses offered by Winz.io.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Before you can withdraw your bonus winnings, it's essential to fulfill the wagering requirements. Here are the conditions for wagering:

  • Wow Bonus:
    • Gold Spin with a deposit of ₹9,000 (Max win ₹450,000)
    • Silver Spin with a deposit of ₹4,500 (Max win ₹180,000)
    • Bronze Spin with a deposit of ₹1,800 (Max win ₹90,000)
  • Welcome Bonus - Live Casino:
    • Make one of your first 3 deposits of at least ₹1,800 with the bonus code LIVE and receive a daily 10% cashback up to 14 times. Cashback is paid out daily.
  • 100% Deposit Bonus up to 40,000 INR:
    • Make a deposit with the bonus code SPORTS and receive a roll of free bets up to 40,000 INR. 100% of the deposit amount will be credited to your balance in the form of free bets as you place sports bets for free.

Other Winz.io Bonuses and Promotions

Discover the variety of bonuses and promotions offered at Winz.io to elevate your gaming experience:

  • Wheel of Winz
  • WinzUp
  • Winz.io VIP Club

Wheel Of Winz:

Experience the thrill of the Wheel of Winz where you can win up to ₹1,350,000 weekly. Spin the wheel three times a week and test your luck with the chance to claim fantastic prizes:

  • Gold Spin: Minimum deposit of ₹18,000, prizes up to ₹450,000 (Bonus code: GOLD)
  • Silver Spin: Minimum deposit of ₹9,000, prizes up to ₹180,000 (Bonus code: SILVER)
  • Bronze Spin: Minimum deposit of ₹4,500, prizes up to ₹90,000 (Bonus code: BRONZE)

WinzUp:

Participate in WinzUp and receive up to 35% rewards daily. This exclusive promotion offers:

  • Daily rakeback available
  • Weekly cashback available, accessible on the Bronze 1 level

Winz.io VIP Club:

Unlock exclusive benefits and privileges by joining the Winz.io VIP Club. Enjoy personalized bonuses and promotions, including:

  • High betting limits
  • Fast payouts
  • Responsive customer support
  • Rakebacks, cashbacks, and bonuses without wagering requirements

To join, deposit a minimum of 200,000 INR with the code VIP and receive double 20% cashback without limitations on the following two Mondays.

Winz.io Payment Methods

Winz.io offers a variety of payment methods to facilitate smooth transactions for its users. Here are the details of the available payment services:

Service

Minimum Deposit

Maximum Deposit

Funds Deposit Time

Commission Fees

Bitcoin

0.0001 BTC

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Ethereum

0.01 ETH

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Litecoin

0.01 LTC

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Dogecoin

1 DOG

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Tether

20 USDT

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Ripple

50 XRP

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Tron

300 TRX

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Binance

0.01 BNB

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Cardano

20 ADA

No maximum limit

Instant

-

USD Coin

20 USDC

No maximum limit

Instant

-

Visa

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Maestro

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Mastercard

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Neteller

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Skrill

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Rapid

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Wallet

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

PaysafeCard

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Debit

30 CAD

6000 CAD

Instant

-

Interac

50 CAD

6000 CAD

Instant

-

MuchBeter

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Mifinity

1500 INR

80,000 INR

Instant

-

Siru Mobile

500 INR

1000 INR

Instant

-

ecoPayz

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Neosurf

1500 INR

300,000 INR

Instant

-

Winz.io provides instant deposits for most payment methods, with varying minimum and maximum deposit limits. There are no commission fees associated with these deposits.

How to Deposit on Winz.io?

Here's how to deposit funds on Winz.io:

  1. Visit the Winz.io website and either register or sign in to your account.
  2. Look for the green "Deposit" button and click on it.
  3. Follow the prompts to complete your deposit. You can also use a promo code if you have one.
  4. Additionally, casino games support in-game currency conversion. Deposit in cryptocurrency and play in INR and other currencies for added convenience.

With these simple steps, you can easily deposit funds and start enjoying the wide range of games and features available on Winz.io.

How to Withdraw Money?

To withdraw funds from your Winz.io account, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the Winz.io website and either register as a new user or sign in to your existing account.
  2. Locate the account icon on the website and click on it to access your account settings.
  3. Navigate to the withdrawal section and select your preferred withdrawal method.
  4. Fill out the required fields with accurate information, including the withdrawal amount and any necessary details.
  5. Confirm the withdrawal request and wait for it to be processed by Winz.io.

By following these simple steps, you can easily withdraw your funds from Winz.io and enjoy your winnings hassle-free.

How to Place a Bet on Winz.io?

Winz.io betting involves a few simple steps:

  1. Register or sign in to your account.
  2. Deposit funds into your account.
  3. Navigate to the sports betting section.
  4. Select the event you want to bet on.
  5. Choose your preferred outcome.
  6. Enter the amount you wish to wager.
  7. Confirm your bet.

With these steps, you can easily place your bets and enjoy the thrill of online sports betting on Winz.io.

Cricket Betting at Winz.io

Betting on Winz.io opens the door to the thrilling world of cricket, where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the excitement of IPL and live cricket action. With a dynamic platform catering to cricket lovers, Winz.io offers an array of options to engage with the sport.

Bettors can experience the adrenaline of IPL matches and live cricket betting, coupled with real-time updates and competitive odds. Join Winz.io today to elevate your cricket betting experience and immerse yourself in the captivating world of the sport.

Here are various cricket events available for betting at Tiger Gaming:

  • Live matches
  • IPL (Indian Premier League)
  • International tournaments
  • Indian leagues
  • Global teams and competitions

Feel free to explore these cricket betting options at Tiger Gaming.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Indian players at Winz.io have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of sports for betting, enriching their sports betting journey. Discover a multitude of popular sports available for wagering, including:

  • Football
  • Volleyball
  • Basketball
  • Tennis
  • MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)
  • Formula 1
  • Hockey
  • Boxing
  • Cycling
  • Water Polo
  • Handball

With Winz.io's comprehensive sports section, Indian players can immerse themselves in the excitement of sports betting across various disciplines.

Betting Options at Winz.io

Features abound at Winz.io, where you'll find a plethora of betting options spanning from sports and cricket to captivating casino entertainment. With a diverse array of possibilities, Winz.io offers an expansive selection of features, including an extensive range of sports betting markets, immersive cricket experiences, and an enticing array of casino games. Explore the multifaceted world of betting, from traditional sports to cutting-edge eSports, all designed to provide an exhilarating and engaging betting experience.

IPL Betting

At Winz.io, IPL betting offers cricket fans an exhilarating opportunity to wager on one of the world's premier cricket leagues. With diverse betting markets, competitive odds, and real-time updates, Winz.io provides a thrilling IPL betting experience. Join now to enjoy convenient betting options and exclusive promotions tailored for IPL enthusiasts.

Live Streaming

Winz.io elevates the betting experience with live streaming, offering real-time access to sporting events. Bettors can engage in live betting while watching their preferred matches, seamlessly integrating betting options alongside the live stream. With Winz.io's live streaming feature, users stay informed and engaged, creating an immersive and dynamic betting atmosphere.

Push Notifications

Winz.io offers push notifications to keep users updated on the latest betting opportunities and developments. By enabling push notifications, users receive instant alerts about upcoming matches, promotions, and important events, ensuring they stay informed and engaged with the platform. Stay connected and informed with Winz.io's push notification feature, enhancing your overall betting experience.

Online Casino Games

Winz.io presents a thrilling array of online casino games, offering endless entertainment and opportunities to win. Dive into an immersive world of:

  • Diverse slot machines
  • Classic table games
  • Live dealer experiences
  • And more.

Experience top-tier graphics, engaging gameplay, and exclusive bonuses tailored for casino enthusiasts. Explore Winz.io's expansive collection for the ultimate online casino adventure.

Live Casino

Winz.io offers players the opportunity to enjoy live casino gaming, bringing the excitement of real-time action directly to their screens. Here's what you can expect:

  • Engage with professional live dealers in real-time, creating an authentic casino experience.
  • Enjoy a variety of classic table games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, streamed directly to your device.
  • Immerse yourself in the interactive experience, with HD video streaming and seamless gameplay, all from the comfort of your own space.
  • Receive daily 10% cashback on losses in Live Casino games.

Join Winz.io's live casino for an unparalleled gaming experience that combines the convenience of online gaming with the authenticity of a land-based casino.

Live Cricket Betting

There is also an opportunity to participate in live cricket betting at Winz.io, where users can engage in real-time wagering on their preferred matches. With Winz.io's live cricket betting feature, users can stay connected to the action and place bets as the game unfolds, enhancing the excitement of every moment.

Esports Betting

You can also explore the world of esports betting at Winz.io, where users can wager on popular titles such as Counter Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, and more. With a diverse selection of esports options, Winz.io provides an immersive betting experience for competitive gaming fans.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

There are numerous options for virtual sports betting at Winz.io, including cricket. Engage in exciting eCricket matches and various virtual sports events, offering realistic simulations and rapid-paced action. With Winz.io's wide array of virtual betting options, users can enjoy wagering on their preferred sports anytime.

Lucrative Offers

There are various enticing offers available at Winz.io, meticulously designed to enrich your betting adventure and amplify your winnings. From generous welcome bonuses to ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards, Winz.io prioritizes rewarding players for their commitment and engagement.

Multi-Betting

Indian players may use the multi-betting option, also known as combo bets, at Winz.io. With multi-betting, users can combine multiple selections into a single wager, enhancing the excitement and potential winnings of each bet.

Live Match Statistics

Stay informed and make informed betting decisions with Winz.io's live match statistics feature. Access real-time updates on match statistics, including scores, player performance, and team dynamics, to enhance your betting strategy.

Winz.io Casino

Gambling fans can explore a plethora of different games and live dealer options at Winz.io Casino, where every bet holds the promise of excitement and potential winnings.

  • Delve into diverse casino games, featuring slots, table games, and captivating live dealer experiences.
  • Engage in immersive live casino sessions hosted by professional dealers.
  • Participate in exciting lotteries for additional chances to win big.
  • Join Winz.io Casino today for unparalleled online gambling excitement.

Entertainment at the Casino

The Entertainment at Winz.io Casino offers an exhilarating journey into the world of online gaming, promising endless excitement. Indian players may explore a diverse array of captivating casino entertainment options designed to keep players engaged.

  • Slot Games: Spin the reels and chase big wins on a variety of thrilling slot games.
  • Table Games: Test your skills and strategy with classic favorites like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
  • Live Casino: Immerse yourself in the authentic atmosphere of live casino action, hosted by professional dealers.
  • Jackpot Games: Pursue massive wins and epic jackpots with exhilarating jackpot games.
  • Video Poker: Enjoy the classic game of poker with an array of video poker options.
  • Specialty Games: Discover unique and engaging specialty games for a fresh and exciting gaming experience.

Types of Bets at Winz.io

Winz.io offers a range of betting options tailored to suit every preference.

  • Combo Bets: Combine multiple selections into a single wager, amplifying the thrill and potential winnings of each bet. With Combo bets, players can diversify their bets and maximize their chances of winning big.
  • Single Bets: Place wagers on individual selections, keeping the focus on specific outcomes and events. Single bets offer simplicity and clarity, allowing players to bet on their chosen selections with ease and precision.

Support

While Winz.io does not provide a customer care number or helpline, support services are readily accessible through the following channels of contact for addressing concerns such as deposit problems, withdrawal issues, and more:

The ways to contact

Details

Contact Form

Fill out the form on the Winz.io website to submit your query or concern.

Live Chat 24/7

Connect with a support representative instantly through the live chat feature on the Winz.io website.

Email

For further assistance with any inquiries or issues, feel free to contact support at info@winz.io.

SportsCafe Verdict

After careful deliberation, SportsCafe reaches the conclusion that Winz.io deserves recognition and approval. In addition, we award Winz.io a high rating and the SportsCafe seal of approval. This final say reflects our confidence in Winz.io as a secure and reputable betting site in India. In conclusion, Winz.io stands out for its reliability and adherence to legal standards, making it an excellent choice for Indian bettors seeking a trusted platform.

The Most Common Questions about the Winz.io

Indian gamblers may have questions about Winz.io, so here are the answers to some of them.

Is Winz.io Legal in India?

Yes, Winz.io operates legally in India under the regulations of Curacao, ensuring compliance with regional gambling laws.

Is Winz.io Safe for Betting in India?

Absolutely. Winz.io prioritizes user security by employing robust encryption technology and adhering to stringent industry standards, ensuring a secure betting environment for Indian users.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, Winz.io strictly prohibits the creation of multiple accounts to obtain bonuses. Engaging in such activity may lead to the suspension or termination of your accounts in accordance with the platform's terms and conditions.

What is the Withdrawal Limit?

The withdrawal limit on Winz.io may vary based on factors such as chosen payment methods and account status. For precise details regarding withdrawal limits, users are advised to review the platform's terms and conditions or contact customer support.

Post Author

author image
Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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