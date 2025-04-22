Winz.io — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

Winz.io App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Winz.io Our review of Winz io provides a detailed analysis of this online gaming platform. We'll examine its accessibility on Android and iOS devices, particularly for Indian users, and its features for online and live sports betting. Stay tuned for insights into Winz.io's notable bonuses, including the impressive WOW Bonus offering up to 400,000 INR. Welcome bonus Up to 400,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Winz.io

Winz.io India Review In this Winz io India review, we explore the diverse features of Winz.io, a prominent online betting and casino platform tailored for Indian users. Renowned for its comprehensive offerings, Winz io provides an extensive array of betting options, including a rich selection of casino games and live casino experiences. With a specific focus on cricket, notably the electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL), Winz.io emerges as a top choice for cricket aficionados and bettors across India. Discover how Winz.io seamlessly combines the excitement of online casino gaming with the thrill of live sports betting, offering Indian players a captivating and immersive online experience. Is Winz.io Legal in India? Winz.io is legal to use in India. Here's why: Official Ownership and Operation: Winz.io is operated and owned by Dama N.V., a company incorporated under the laws of Curacao.

Valid License: Dama N.V. operates Winz.io under e-gaming license No. 8048/JAZ2020-13 issued by Antillephone N.V. This license is authorized by the government of Curacao.

Legal Compliance: The ownership, operation, and licensing of Winz.io demonstrate its commitment to legal compliance within the jurisdictions it operates.

Recognized Authority: Antillephone N.V., the licensing authority, is recognized for its regulatory oversight in the online gaming industry.

Transparency: The company's registration number (152125) and its registered address are clearly provided, enhancing transparency and accountability. Overall, Winz.io's possession of a valid license issued by a recognized authority confirms its legality in India, adhering to regulatory standards and ensuring a secure and trustworthy platform for users.

How to Create an Account at Winz.io? Here are the steps to create an account at Winz io: 1 Visiting resource Visit the official website of Winz.io. Go to Website 2 Initiating registration Click on the prominently displayed green "Sign Up Now" button. 3 Entering details Fill in your email address, create a secure password, and enter any applicable signup code. 4 Choosing currency Select your preferred currency for transactions. 5 Confirming age and agreement Verify that you are at least 18 years old and agree to the Terms and Conditions as well as the Privacy Policy. 6 Submitting registration Complete the registration process by submitting your details. 7 Awaiting confirmation Wait for a confirmation email to verify your new account. 8 Logging in Use your credentials to log in and access the platform. 9 Selecting bonus Upon logging in, choose your desired welcome bonus to kickstart your journey as a new member on Winz.io. Sign Up Now Follow these instructions carefully to successfully register and access your account on Winz.io.

Account Verification Account verification is a crucial step in ensuring security and compliance with regulatory standards on online platforms. Account Verification Process is as follows: Visit the site and locate the account icon; click on it.

Navigate to "My Profile" and select "Verification" to proceed with the process.

Step 1: Provide a document verifying your identity.

Step 2: Complete the Liveness check.

Step 3: Enter your address details.

Confirm your phone number for additional verification. This process ensures compliance with KYC (Know Your Customer) regulations and may require providing identity documents such as a passport, driver’s license, or identity card, along with a utility bill for address verification.

Winz.io App As of now, Winz.io does not offer dedicated mobile apps for its platform. However, the development team is diligently working to optimize and enhance the Winz.io APK version for faster and smoother performance. In the meantime, users can conveniently access Winz.io through their mobile browsers to enjoy all the features and functionalities available on the desktop version of the platform.

Welcome Bonus Winz.io offers a variety of welcome bonuses tailored to different preferences, whether you're into casino games, live casino experiences, or sports betting. Each deposit or no deposit bonus comes with its unique perks and terms, designed to enhance your gaming experience and increase your winning opportunities. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Sign up Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms WOW Bonus Receive up to 400,000 INR or 200 mBTC Not specified Use bonus code WOW on your first deposit, spin the wheel, and receive cash or free spins. All prizes are awarded without any wagering requirements. Welcome Bonus - Live Casino Receive 10% daily cashback 1500 INR or 0.0008 BTC Get a 10% daily cashback during your first 2 weeks of active playing. Welcome Bonus - Sports 100% deposit bonus up to 40,000 INR + 1500 INR risk-free bet 1500 INR Make a first deposit with the bonus code SPORTS and receive a roll of free bets up to 40,000 INR. 100% of the deposit amount will be credited to your balance in the form of free bets as you place sports bets for free. How to Get a Bonus at Winz.io? Learn how to receive a bonus at Winz.io to kickstart your gaming journey. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer: Visit the Winz.io website and register as a new user or sign in if you already have an account. Upon registration, the platform will prompt you to choose your preferred welcome bonus. Alternatively, you can navigate to the promotions section to find and claim your welcome bonus. With these steps, new users can easily access and enjoy the exciting bonuses offered by Winz.io. Wagering the Welcome Bonus Before you can withdraw your bonus winnings, it's essential to fulfill the wagering requirements. Here are the conditions for wagering: Wow Bonus:

Gold Spin with a deposit of ₹9,000 (Max win ₹450,000)



Silver Spin with a deposit of ₹4,500 (Max win ₹180,000)



Bronze Spin with a deposit of ₹1,800 (Max win ₹90,000)

Welcome Bonus - Live Casino:

Make one of your first 3 deposits of at least ₹1,800 with the bonus code LIVE and receive a daily 10% cashback up to 14 times. Cashback is paid out daily.

100% Deposit Bonus up to 40,000 INR:

Make a deposit with the bonus code SPORTS and receive a roll of free bets up to 40,000 INR. 100% of the deposit amount will be credited to your balance in the form of free bets as you place sports bets for free.

Other Winz.io Bonuses and Promotions Discover the variety of bonuses and promotions offered at Winz.io to elevate your gaming experience: Wheel of Winz

WinzUp

Winz.io VIP Club Wheel Of Winz: Experience the thrill of the Wheel of Winz where you can win up to ₹1,350,000 weekly. Spin the wheel three times a week and test your luck with the chance to claim fantastic prizes: Gold Spin: Minimum deposit of ₹18,000, prizes up to ₹450,000 (Bonus code: GOLD)

Silver Spin: Minimum deposit of ₹9,000, prizes up to ₹180,000 (Bonus code: SILVER)

Bronze Spin: Minimum deposit of ₹4,500, prizes up to ₹90,000 (Bonus code: BRONZE) WinzUp: Participate in WinzUp and receive up to 35% rewards daily. This exclusive promotion offers: Daily rakeback available

Weekly cashback available, accessible on the Bronze 1 level Winz.io VIP Club: Unlock exclusive benefits and privileges by joining the Winz.io VIP Club. Enjoy personalized bonuses and promotions, including: High betting limits

Fast payouts

Responsive customer support

Rakebacks, cashbacks, and bonuses without wagering requirements To join, deposit a minimum of 200,000 INR with the code VIP and receive double 20% cashback without limitations on the following two Mondays.

Winz.io Payment Methods Winz.io offers a variety of payment methods to facilitate smooth transactions for its users. Here are the details of the available payment services: Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees Bitcoin 0.0001 BTC No maximum limit Instant - Ethereum 0.01 ETH No maximum limit Instant - Litecoin 0.01 LTC No maximum limit Instant - Dogecoin 1 DOG No maximum limit Instant - Tether 20 USDT No maximum limit Instant - Ripple 50 XRP No maximum limit Instant - Tron 300 TRX No maximum limit Instant - Binance 0.01 BNB No maximum limit Instant - Cardano 20 ADA No maximum limit Instant - USD Coin 20 USDC No maximum limit Instant - Visa 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Maestro 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Mastercard 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Neteller 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Skrill 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Rapid 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Wallet 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - PaysafeCard 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Debit 30 CAD 6000 CAD Instant - Interac 50 CAD 6000 CAD Instant - MuchBeter 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Mifinity 1500 INR 80,000 INR Instant - Siru Mobile 500 INR 1000 INR Instant - ecoPayz 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Neosurf 1500 INR 300,000 INR Instant - Winz.io provides instant deposits for most payment methods, with varying minimum and maximum deposit limits. There are no commission fees associated with these deposits. How to Deposit on Winz.io? Here's how to deposit funds on Winz.io: Visit the Winz.io website and either register or sign in to your account. Look for the green "Deposit" button and click on it. Follow the prompts to complete your deposit. You can also use a promo code if you have one. Additionally, casino games support in-game currency conversion. Deposit in cryptocurrency and play in INR and other currencies for added convenience. With these simple steps, you can easily deposit funds and start enjoying the wide range of games and features available on Winz.io. How to Withdraw Money? To withdraw funds from your Winz.io account, follow these steps: Visit the Winz.io website and either register as a new user or sign in to your existing account. Locate the account icon on the website and click on it to access your account settings. Navigate to the withdrawal section and select your preferred withdrawal method. Fill out the required fields with accurate information, including the withdrawal amount and any necessary details. Confirm the withdrawal request and wait for it to be processed by Winz.io. By following these simple steps, you can easily withdraw your funds from Winz.io and enjoy your winnings hassle-free.

How to Place a Bet on Winz.io? Winz.io betting involves a few simple steps: Register or sign in to your account. Deposit funds into your account. Navigate to the sports betting section. Select the event you want to bet on. Choose your preferred outcome. Enter the amount you wish to wager. Confirm your bet. With these steps, you can easily place your bets and enjoy the thrill of online sports betting on Winz.io.

Cricket Betting at Winz.io Betting on Winz.io opens the door to the thrilling world of cricket, where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the excitement of IPL and live cricket action. With a dynamic platform catering to cricket lovers, Winz.io offers an array of options to engage with the sport. Bettors can experience the adrenaline of IPL matches and live cricket betting, coupled with real-time updates and competitive odds. Join Winz.io today to elevate your cricket betting experience and immerse yourself in the captivating world of the sport. Here are various cricket events available for betting at Tiger Gaming: Live matches

IPL (Indian Premier League)

International tournaments

Indian leagues

Global teams and competitions Feel free to explore these cricket betting options at Tiger Gaming.

Other Available Sports for Betting Indian players at Winz.io have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of sports for betting, enriching their sports betting journey. Discover a multitude of popular sports available for wagering, including: Football

Volleyball

Basketball

Tennis

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)

Formula 1

Hockey

Boxing

Cycling

Water Polo

Handball With Winz.io's comprehensive sports section, Indian players can immerse themselves in the excitement of sports betting across various disciplines.

Betting Options at Winz.io Features abound at Winz.io, where you'll find a plethora of betting options spanning from sports and cricket to captivating casino entertainment. With a diverse array of possibilities, Winz.io offers an expansive selection of features, including an extensive range of sports betting markets, immersive cricket experiences, and an enticing array of casino games. Explore the multifaceted world of betting, from traditional sports to cutting-edge eSports, all designed to provide an exhilarating and engaging betting experience. IPL Betting At Winz.io, IPL betting offers cricket fans an exhilarating opportunity to wager on one of the world's premier cricket leagues. With diverse betting markets, competitive odds, and real-time updates, Winz.io provides a thrilling IPL betting experience. Join now to enjoy convenient betting options and exclusive promotions tailored for IPL enthusiasts. Live Streaming Winz.io elevates the betting experience with live streaming, offering real-time access to sporting events. Bettors can engage in live betting while watching their preferred matches, seamlessly integrating betting options alongside the live stream. With Winz.io's live streaming feature, users stay informed and engaged, creating an immersive and dynamic betting atmosphere. Push Notifications Winz.io offers push notifications to keep users updated on the latest betting opportunities and developments. By enabling push notifications, users receive instant alerts about upcoming matches, promotions, and important events, ensuring they stay informed and engaged with the platform. Stay connected and informed with Winz.io's push notification feature, enhancing your overall betting experience. Online Casino Games Winz.io presents a thrilling array of online casino games, offering endless entertainment and opportunities to win. Dive into an immersive world of: Diverse slot machines

Classic table games

Live dealer experiences

And more. Experience top-tier graphics, engaging gameplay, and exclusive bonuses tailored for casino enthusiasts. Explore Winz.io's expansive collection for the ultimate online casino adventure. Live Casino Winz.io offers players the opportunity to enjoy live casino gaming, bringing the excitement of real-time action directly to their screens. Here's what you can expect: Engage with professional live dealers in real-time, creating an authentic casino experience.

Enjoy a variety of classic table games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, streamed directly to your device.

Immerse yourself in the interactive experience, with HD video streaming and seamless gameplay, all from the comfort of your own space.

Receive daily 10% cashback on losses in Live Casino games. Join Winz.io's live casino for an unparalleled gaming experience that combines the convenience of online gaming with the authenticity of a land-based casino. Live Cricket Betting There is also an opportunity to participate in live cricket betting at Winz.io, where users can engage in real-time wagering on their preferred matches. With Winz.io's live cricket betting feature, users can stay connected to the action and place bets as the game unfolds, enhancing the excitement of every moment. Esports Betting You can also explore the world of esports betting at Winz.io, where users can wager on popular titles such as Counter Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, King of Glory, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, and more. With a diverse selection of esports options, Winz.io provides an immersive betting experience for competitive gaming fans. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting There are numerous options for virtual sports betting at Winz.io, including cricket. Engage in exciting eCricket matches and various virtual sports events, offering realistic simulations and rapid-paced action. With Winz.io's wide array of virtual betting options, users can enjoy wagering on their preferred sports anytime. Lucrative Offers There are various enticing offers available at Winz.io, meticulously designed to enrich your betting adventure and amplify your winnings. From generous welcome bonuses to ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards, Winz.io prioritizes rewarding players for their commitment and engagement. Multi-Betting Indian players may use the multi-betting option, also known as combo bets, at Winz.io. With multi-betting, users can combine multiple selections into a single wager, enhancing the excitement and potential winnings of each bet. Live Match Statistics Stay informed and make informed betting decisions with Winz.io's live match statistics feature. Access real-time updates on match statistics, including scores, player performance, and team dynamics, to enhance your betting strategy.

Winz.io Casino Gambling fans can explore a plethora of different games and live dealer options at Winz.io Casino, where every bet holds the promise of excitement and potential winnings. Delve into diverse casino games, featuring slots, table games, and captivating live dealer experiences.

Engage in immersive live casino sessions hosted by professional dealers.

Participate in exciting lotteries for additional chances to win big.

Join Winz.io Casino today for unparalleled online gambling excitement. Entertainment at the Casino The Entertainment at Winz.io Casino offers an exhilarating journey into the world of online gaming, promising endless excitement. Indian players may explore a diverse array of captivating casino entertainment options designed to keep players engaged. Slot Games: Spin the reels and chase big wins on a variety of thrilling slot games.

Table Games: Test your skills and strategy with classic favorites like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Live Casino: Immerse yourself in the authentic atmosphere of live casino action, hosted by professional dealers.

Jackpot Games: Pursue massive wins and epic jackpots with exhilarating jackpot games.

Video Poker: Enjoy the classic game of poker with an array of video poker options.

Specialty Games: Discover unique and engaging specialty games for a fresh and exciting gaming experience.

Types of Bets at Winz.io Winz.io offers a range of betting options tailored to suit every preference. Combo Bets: Combine multiple selections into a single wager, amplifying the thrill and potential winnings of each bet. With Combo bets, players can diversify their bets and maximize their chances of winning big.

Single Bets: Place wagers on individual selections, keeping the focus on specific outcomes and events. Single bets offer simplicity and clarity, allowing players to bet on their chosen selections with ease and precision.

Support While Winz.io does not provide a customer care number or helpline, support services are readily accessible through the following channels of contact for addressing concerns such as deposit problems, withdrawal issues, and more: The ways to contact Details Contact Form Fill out the form on the Winz.io website to submit your query or concern. Live Chat 24/7 Connect with a support representative instantly through the live chat feature on the Winz.io website. Email For further assistance with any inquiries or issues, feel free to contact support at info@winz.io.

SportsCafe Verdict After careful deliberation, SportsCafe reaches the conclusion that Winz.io deserves recognition and approval. In addition, we award Winz.io a high rating and the SportsCafe seal of approval. This final say reflects our confidence in Winz.io as a secure and reputable betting site in India. In conclusion, Winz.io stands out for its reliability and adherence to legal standards, making it an excellent choice for Indian bettors seeking a trusted platform.