SATSport247 is a sports betting and casino platform in India. Launched in 2021, it quickly gained popularity for its reliability. Many Indian players trust the site for both sports betting and casino games. As a respected bookmaker and casino, SATSport247 has attracted a large number of users in India.
What Makes SATSport247 Stand Out? A Comprehensive Overview
SATSport247 official has quickly become a popular platform in India for both sports betting and casino games. Since its launch in 2021, it has earned a solid reputation among Indian players for being reliable and trustworthy. The platform works well for bookmaker and casino services, understanding the needs of local customers.
With easy deposit and withdrawal methods like Bank Transfer, PhonePe, PayTM, and others, players in India can easily manage their funds. SATSport247 also supports Indian currency. The site gives new clients a welcome bonus, which adds more value to the experience.
SATSport247 official website stands out in India because of its strong focus on customer support. Players can reach out through Live Chat, WhatsApp, or social networks for quick assistance. Its payment methods and focus on local needs help make the platform popular with users in India.
Feature
Details
Year of foundation
2021
Hosts Indian players
Yes
Accepts INR
Yes
Services
Online casino, sports betting
Welcome bonus
Yes
Deposit and withdrawal
Bank Transfer, PhonePe, PayTM, WhatsApp Pay, BharatPe, NetBanking
Is SATSport247 Safe and Reliable for Indian Bettors?
In India, gambling laws differ from state to state, and there is no clear law that bans online sports betting or casino games. SATSport247 operates under Curacao licenses, which is recognized in the online betting industry. This license ensures the platform follows certain regulation, and provides a safe platform for Indian users. While laws may change, the bookmaker stays compliant with international standards and gives customers a secure place to bet and play.
How to Create an Account on SATSport247?
There are different ways to complete the SATSport247 registration on the platform. We will go through the step-by-step registration instructions to help you get started.
SATSport247 Registration via WhatsApp
Customers can create an account on the platform through WhatsApp by following the registration instructions. This method is quick and easy to use.
1
Visit SATSport247 site
Go to the site, find the “Signup” button, and click it to start your account registration.
Choose a name for the shortcut, like SATSport247, and tap “Add”.
6
The shortcut will be added to the home screen, and the site will be easy to access.
This method works for both Android and iOS users. The browser version is great because it allows customers to quickly visit the site without needing to download an extra mobile application.
How to Complete SATSport247 Account Verification?
After completing SATSport247 registration, users need to verify their accounts. This step is important to confirm the details and check the player’s identity. It also ensures age verification and KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements are met.
Here’s how the verification process works on the platform:
Log in to the account on the platform.
Go to the verification section.
Upload the required documents.
Documents required for Indian players:
Proof of ID (Aadhar card, passport, voter ID)
Proof of address (utility bill, bank statement, passport)
Proof of age (passport, birth certificate)
The SATSport247 team may ask for more documents if needed. Completing registration and verification ensures the account is secure and ready for deposits and withdrawals.
SATSport247 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods for Indian Users
The SATSport247 site offers several payment options for Indian users to easily deposit and withdraw money. These methods allow players to deposit and withdraw in INR quickly and conveniently.
Here are the available deposit and withdrawal methods:
Payment Method
Type
Minimum Deposit
Withdrawal Time
PhonePe
Mobile
1,000 INR
Instant
UPI
Mobile
1,000 INR
Instant
Bank Transfer
Bank
1,000 INR
1-2 Business Days
Google Pay
Mobile
1,000 INR
Instant
PayTM
Mobile
1,000 INR
Instant
WhatsApp Pay
Mobile
1,000 INR
Instant
BharatPe
Mobile
1,000 INR
Instant
Net Banking
Bank
1,000 INR
1-2 Business Days
How to Withdraw Money:
To withdraw money from your SATSport247 site account, follow these steps:
Log in to the account on the SATSport247 site.
Go to the "Deposit" section and find “Withdraw” button.
Choose the payment method.
Enter the amount to withdraw.
Confirm the withdrawal.
Withdrawals are processed within 1-2 business days for bank transfers. For other methods like PhonePe, UPI, a debit or credit card and PayTM, the withdrawal is instant.
Exclusive SATSport247 Bonuses for Indian Players
SATSport247 Bonus includes different rewards for players from India. These rewards include a welcome bonus and cashback on deposits.
Welcome Bonus: New players can get up to a 20% real cash bonus on the first deposit. To claim the bonus, players must complete the registration and make their first deposit.
Deposit Bonus: Players can get between 7% and 10% real cash bonus on each new deposit. The bonus is added automatically after each deposit.
To claim these bonuses, players need to meet some conditions, such as making a minimum deposit (usually 1,000 INR). Check the SATSport247 site for full details on how to claim the welcome bonus and other promotions.
Keep an eye on the SATSport247 website for updates on new promotions and bonuses.
Discover the SATSport247 Sportsbook
The SATSport247 sportsbook has many sports to bet on, with good odds and different tournaments to enjoy. Players can choose from popular sports or explore less common options.
Here is a list of sports available to bet on:
Darts: Bet on events like the World Darts Championship.
Futsal: Place bets on indoor football games.
Handball: Bet on leagues and international tournaments.
Kabaddi: Enjoy betting on the Pro Kabaddi League and more.
Rugby: Bet on rugby union and league games worldwide.
Snooker: Bet on major snooker events, like the World Championship.
Table Tennis: Bet on fast table tennis matches from around the world.
Volleyball: Bet on both indoor and beach volleyball competitions.
Baseball: Bet on Major League Baseball (MLB) and international leagues.
American Football: Bet on NFL games, including the Super Bowl.
Aussie Rules: Bet on matches from the Australian Football League (AFL).
Beach Volley: Place bets on beach volleyball tournaments.
With so many sports to bet on, SATSport247 gives clients many choices. Competitive odds make each bet more exciting.
Cricket
Cricket is a popular sport for betting at SATSport247. Customers can place bets on local and international matches, including major leagues. The Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Cup, and Big Bash League (BBL) are some of the most popular events for bettors.
Soccer
Soccer betting attracts many players on SATSport247. Bettors can wager on leagues and international competitions. Well-known tournaments include the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Premier League, where clients can find many betting options.
Basketball
Basketball is a growing sport for betting. SATSport247 provides plenty of opportunities to bet on the NBA, EuroLeague, and FIBA World Cup. These are some of the most popular events where bettors can place wagers.
Ice Hockey
Ice hockey is a popular betting sport with a strong fan base. Customers can bet on the NHL, IIHF World Championship, and Olympic Ice Hockey tournaments, which attract many bettors around the world.
Tennis
Tennis has a wide range of betting options, including major tournaments. The Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open are among the top events where bettors can place wagers on singles and doubles matches.
Virtual Sports Betting on SATSport247: An Exciting Alternative
SATSport247 lets customers bet on virtual sports. These are simulations that run with real-time odds. Players can start betting on computer-generated events, which happen quickly. Virtual sports are available all day, every day. Popular virtual sports include:
Virtual Football
Virtual Horse Racing
Virtual Tennis
Virtual Basketball
Types of Bets You Can Place on SATSport247
At SATSport247, there are different types of bets that customers can place:
Single Bets: A bet placed on one outcome, such as picking the winner of a match.
Multi Bets: Combine multiple bets into one for a larger payout, but with more risk.
Live Bets: Bets placed on events that are happening right now, with odds that change during the game.
These bet options allow users to choose what works best for them.
Placing Bets on SATSport247
Clients can easily place bets on sports or events in a few steps.
Poker: Tri Card Poker, Bonus Poker Deluxe, Caribbean Stud Poker, Poker 1-Day, 6 Poker
Slot Games
The slots section features many fun games:
Gold Rush
Jungle Rumble
Sloth Tumble
Vampire Vault
Wild West
Lucky 7
Dice Games
There are also a few dice games to enjoy:
Dice Duel
Dice MAC88
Classic Dice
Slice and Dice
Lightning Dice
Each game at the casino has a great mix of features and themes, which gives something for every type of player.
Customer Support
SATSport247 offers multiple ways for players to get assistance. Players can contact the support team through live chat, email, or social media platforms for help with any questions or issues.
Support Method
Contact Details
Live Chat
Available on the website for quick support
Email
Send an email for detailed inquiries
Social Media
Reach out through Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, etc.
These contact options make it easy for players to get the help they need.
Final Verdict on SATSport247
In this summary, we’ll review the strengths and weaknesses of SATSport247 official. This will help users decide if the platform suits their needs for betting.
Pros
Cons
Acceptance of INR
No Dedicated Mobile Apps
Convenient for Indian users with INR deposits and withdrawals.
Lacks specific apps for iOS and Android, which can affect mobile use.
Top Providers and Games
Access to games from major providers and a wide range of options.
Dedicated Blog
A blog with useful tips and information for players.
Premium Races Section
Exclusive content for race fans.
Exchange Betting
Allows betting against other users.
In summary, SATSport247 official provides a range of benefits, including INR acceptance, top-tier providers, and exclusive features like the Premium Races section. However, the lack of dedicated mobile apps can be inconvenient for some users.
FAQ
Is SATSport247 a licensed and regulated betting platform?
Yes, SATSport247 is a licensed and regulated platform. It follows legal rules to ensure safe betting for all users.
What documents are required for account verification
To verify an account, users need to submit a valid ID, proof of address, and any other documents the platform may ask for.
Does SATSport247 have live betting options?
Yes, SATSport247 has live betting. Customers can place bets during live events across many sports.
What age restrictions apply for users of SATSport247?
Customers must be at least 18 years old to register and bet on SATSport247, following the legal age limit.
Does SATSport247 promote responsible gambling?
Yes, SATSport247 promotes responsible gambling. The platform has tools like self-exclusion and deposit limits to help control gambling habits.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.