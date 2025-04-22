N1Bet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 300% Bonus

N1Bet App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Registration N1Bet The bookmaker ensures its players are safe and secure with a Curacao license and also allows Indian players to use all the most stable deposit and withdrawal methods. At N1Bet you can bet on sports, eSports, Live Sports, Casino, Live Casino and more. Find out more about the bookmaker in our N1Bet casino review. Welcome bonus 300% up to INR 415,000 Promocode: No Promo Join N1Bet

N1Bet Overview

The history of N1Bet starts in 2021. And even though the bookie is very young, the team of N1Bet has managed to create one of the best conditions for betting on Sports and Casino games. After all, the bookie provides all the most popular sports disciplines for all their Indian players, as well as a pleasant and great N1Bet Casino section. The sportsbook of N1Bet provides such sports as cricket, horse racing, football and more, and the tournaments choice is huge as well. Of course, apart from the Sports section, fans of Casino will be able to find their favorite games. It is available in both regular and Live mode, which means you will also be able to play casino games against live dealers, as well as communicate with other players. N1Bet only provides its Indian players with the best payment methods, as well as allows you to use INR as currency. The bookie also lets you change the language to Hindi. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, best kabaddi betting sites in india and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about N1Bet

Game Types Sports betting, eSports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, Live Casino, Bonus Buy Games, Mystery Drops, Table Games, Lotteries, Bingo, Drops & Wins Founder, founded year Friolion Limited, 2021 Headquarters Limassol, Cyprus License Curacao №8048/JAZ2020-013 Welcome Bonus First Deposit Bonus: +100% up to INR 24000 + 300 FSSecond Deposit Bonus: +75% up to INR 40000Third Deposit Bonus: +100% up to INR 16000 + 50 FSFourth Deposit Bonus: +25% up to INR 40000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Sofort, Maestro, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, iDebit, Interac, Mifinity, Pay4Fun, MuchBetter, Cryptocurrencies Hindi language Yes

N1Bet Score

Our Sportscafe experts have thoroughly studied all the pros and cons of N1Bet. There are a lot of pros, and minimal cons. Since N1Bet is a bookie that deeply cares about the comfort of its players, we can safely assume N1Bet will eliminate all the disadvantages as soon as possible. The table below presents the pros and cons of N1Bet:

Advantages Disadvantages World-known license of Curacao No mobile application for Android and iOS Great range of deposit and withdrawal methods Mobility thanks to the mobile website Fast and simple N1Bet registration Wide range of promotions and bonuses

Screenshots of N1Bet

Each and every player from India will definitely enjoy N1Bet while visiting it for the first time. The design of N1Bet is simple, but intuitive. It is a combination of black and red colors, which is very pleasing to the eye. As for the navigation, all the required aspects of N1Bet, such as Sports, Tournaments, VIP Program and more, is located on the top of the main page, which will let you easily access any required page.

Video Review

In order to be able to start using N1Bet, you will have to complete the N1Bet registration process. We have prepared a video with registration instructions that you will be able to see below.

N1Bet for Android and iOS

Unfortunately, N1Bet does not have a mobile app, but users with iOS or Android devices can take full advantage of the bookmaker through the mobile version of the site. Thanks to it, you will be able to bet on your favorite competitions on the go. But as soon as the app becomes available, you will be able to download N1Bet app from our website.

N1Bet Mobile Website

If you are willing to use N1Bet not only at home, but wherever you are, then please, feel free to use the mobile website of N1Bet. It is suitable for any mobile device, as you only have to use your pre-installed mobile browser, and the functionality and visual design are completely identical. Also, there are some advantages of using the mobile website over the PC website, which are:

The navigation is easier;

The mobile website will automatically adapt to the size of your screen;

Great mobility, as you will be able to use the mobile website wherever you are and whenever you want.

N1Bet for PC

Another great option for convenient betting is the PC version of N1Bet. It is really simple to use, as all the important aspects are on the main page, and take only a second to load. You will be able to find Sports, Tournaments, VIP, Payments, Promotions and Mystery Drops. You will not have to install anything, simply visit the website. And unlike the mobile version of the website, the PC version of N1Bet will not crash due to running out of battery.

Registration

As we have previously mentioned, the registration at N1Bet is absolutely necessary in order to place a N1Bet bet. And the process is extremely simple, by following our guide, you will be able to register an account.

1 Visit N1bet’s website You can do so by using your PC, or accessing the bookie via mobile website. Go to website 2 Press the “Sign Up” button You will see a red N1Bet Sign Up button, which you need to press. 3 Provide the required information While registering, N1Bet will ask you to provide your email, password, first and last name, currency, country, phone number, and date of birth, city, address and postal code. Please, provide such information. 4 Complete your registration Once you’re done filling all this information, all you have to do is to agree to N1Bet’s Terms and Conditions, as well as that you’re over 18 years old, and click “Sign Up” again. Sign up now

Congratulations, you now have an account! You can use it to make deposits and learn how to withdraw from N1bet, use bonuses, and of course, place great bets.

Welcome Bonus

When it comes to N1Bet bonuses and promotions, we can safely say that N1Bet greatly prevails. After all, the bookie provides its Indian players with tons of different bonuses, and each of them is valuable and has great N1Bet bonus Terms and Conditions.

Deposit Bonuses

The first and most valuable bonus offer you will get is the Welcome N1Bet Bonus. And, in comparison to other bookies, N1Bet provides a great Welcome Bonus, which is divided into four. They are:

First Deposit Bonus - +100% up to INR 24000, as well as 300 Free Spins;

Second Deposit Bonus - +75% up to INR 40000;

Third Deposit Bonus - +100% up to INR 16000 + 50 Free Spins;

Fourth Deposit Bonus - +25% up to INR 40000.

Welcome Tournament

Not only a N1Bet Welcome Bonus is available at N1Bet, you will also be able to take part in the Welcome Tournament! For joining the race, you will be able to get INR 40000, as well as 500 FS + 500 CP.

Reload Bonuses

Last, but not least, the Promotions section of N1Bet allows each player to make use of the Reload Bonuses. There are two of them, and they consist of:

Tuesday Reload, which consists of 40% up to INR 8000;

Saturday Route, presenting up to 100 Free Spins to all Indian players.

Login

After you register your account at N1Bet, you will be able to use it in the future, but you will have to log in. This is an easy task, and here’s what you will have to do:

Visit N1Bet. First off, visit the bookie via the PC website or mobile website; Click “Sign in”. You will be able to see this button on the top right corner of the main page; Provide the required information. While signing in, you will have to enter your username and password you chose while registering an account; Finish logging in. After you enter this information, simply click the “Sign In” button.

We should also tell you that you shouldn’t worry in case you lost your password, as you will be able to press the “Forgot password” button, and the support team of N1Bet will kindly help you restore your account.

Verification

At N1Bet betting site, the verification process has two functions: letting you withdraw your winnings, and increasing your account’s safety. You will not instantly have to verify your account once you register, as you can verify your account whenever you want. Here are the instructions for verification:

Go to N1Bet. You should go to the official website of N1Bet first of all, or use the mobile website; Log into your account. Click the “Sign In” button located on the top right corner of the main page; Visit your Personal Cabinet. There, you will see all the columns required to be filled in to complete the verification process; Provide the required information. You should enter all the information that you haven’t yet in order to verify your account.

You will have access to N1Bet withdrawal once the verification is complete, and it usually doesn’t take long at all.

N1Bet Video Review

In order to be able to start using N1Bet, you will have to complete the N1Bet registration process. We have prepared a video with registration instructions that you will be able to see below.

Deposit/Withdrawal

When it comes to N1Bet deposits and withdrawals, we can say with safety that N1Bet provides great payment conditions for their Indian players. After all, the range of different deposit and withdrawal methods is huge, and they include:

Each of these payment methods guarantees fast and safe deposits and withdrawals. And to give you more detailed information about each of them, please, check out our table below:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Fee Processing Time Sofort INR 1500 Free Instant Maestro INR 1500 Free Instant Visa INR 1500 Free Instant MasterCard INR 1500 Free Instant Skrill INR 1500 Free Instant Neteller INR 1500 Free Instant ecoPayz INR 1500 Free Instant Neosurf INR 1500 Free Instant iDebit INR 1800 Free Instant Interac INR 1800 Free Instant Mifinity INR 1500 Free Instant Pay4Fun INR 1500 Free Instant MuchBetter INR 1500 Free Instant

We should also mention that N1Bet minimum withdrawal of each of these methods is great, and starts from INR 1500.

Cashback (VIP)

N1Bet provides its Indian users with the opportunity to take part in the VIP program. Once you take part in it, you will get a level, and to increase it, you should place bets. The better your level is - the greater are your rewards. They range from Free Spins and additional bonus money to cashbacks and material goods.

Official Website

N1Bet is completely safe and legal to be used in India. The bookie does everything possible to maximize the comfort of players, and here are the benefits of N1Bet are:

License of Curacao №8048/JAZ2020-013;

Only world-known software providers are available at N1Bet;

SSL-encrypted servers guarantee the safety of your funds and data;

N1Bet Sportsbook

N1Bet has one of the best sportsbook on the bookie market. By using it, each and every Indian player will be able to find all the most popular sports disciplines available for betting. Among them, you will be able to find:

Soccer;

Tennis;

Ice Hockey;

Cricket;

Badminton;

Basketball;

Baseball and more.

Cricket

Indian players have the pleasure of placing bets on cricket at N1Bet. The range of tournaments is also huge, and includes the following ones:

Indian Premier League;

Twenty20;

Tamil Nadu Premier League etc.

Football

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world, so obviously, N1Bet provides bets on this sports discipline. Here are the tournaments and leagues available for betting:

World Cup;

English Premier League;

UEFA;

Champions League.

Tennis

Tennis is extremely popular for betting, as matches don’t take long, and are interesting to watch. N1Bet knows that, which is why the bookie provides the following leagues:

ATP;

WTA;

ITF etc.

Baseball

As players from India have a large choice of sports at N1Bet’s Sportsbook, it also includes baseball, as well as the next tournaments and leagues:

MLB;

Bundesliga;

California League;

Double-A Central and more.

Table Tennis

At N1Bet, all the most popular tournaments and leagues are available for betting for Indian players. They include:

ITTF;

Europe Cup;

World Tour Grand Finals;

World Championships and more.

eSports

Although there are a lot of sports disciplines available in the Sportsbook of N1Bet, nowadays, eSports are gaining a huge popularity with each day, and therefore, N1Bet provides its Indian players with eSports betting. There is a great number of available eSports disciplines, such as:

Call of Duty;

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends;

Rainbow Six;

StarCraft 2;

Valorant.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most popular eSports games all over the world, and it also has tons of different leagues and tournaments, among which are:

Thunderpick Bitcoin Series;

PGL Arlington Major;

ESL;

PGL and more.

LOL

Just like Dota 2, League of Legends is extremely popular and has tons of tournaments and leagues. N1Bet provides its Indian players with the following ones:

Elite Series;

LCS Summer;

CBLOL;

Elite Series;

Hitpoint Masters.

CS:GO

Unlike other eSports disciplines, CS:GO requires not only skill, but also critical thinking. Of course, CS:GO is no exception in N1Bet’s eSports section, and you can bet on the following leagues:

Gamers Club Liga Series A;

WePlay Academy League;

FRAG.

StarCraft 2

Blizzard has managed to create a videogame that became so popular, it manages to bring together millions of fans of StarCraft 2 eSports betting. At N1Bet, you can place bets on TeamLiquid StarLeague 9.

Popular Betting Options at N1Bet

N1Bet provides its Indian players with tons of betting opportunity, regardless if you’re using the website or its mobile version. Below, you can see them in more detail.

Live Betting

At N1Bet, you are able to place bets not only in Line mode, but also Live bets! Each of the sports from the Sportsbook of N1Bet, as well as eSports disciplines, is available for betting in Live mode.

Live Previews

This mode allows you to place bets on matches that are yet to take place at N1Bet.

Line (Prematch)

N1Bet provides Indian players with Line, or Prematch betting, which lets you place bets with great odds, as well as tons of betting markets. Each and every sports discipline available at N1Bet lets you place bets on Line.

Types of Bets

The Sportsbook of N1Bet provides a wide range of betting opportunity. In the list below, you will be able to learn about each type of bets available at N1Bet in more detail.

Single

Single bets are the most common bets placed at N1Bet. They are also very safe, as you can only choose one market. Both Line and Live betting includes Single bets, and you will be able to place Single bets on all sports disciplines.

Combo

Combo bets are bets which include multiple bets with different outcomes and odds. Each and every Indian player can place Combo bets in Live and Line mode.

System (Express)

System bets are also available at N1Bet on betting on Sports, and consists of a combination of several express bets.

How to Place a bet?

In order to win money from N1Bet, you have to place bets. There is nothing hard in that process, and all you have to do is:

Visit N1Bet. First of all, visit the bookie by using the mobile website or PC website; Log into your account. Click “Sign In” and enter your username and password, then click “Sign In” again. In case you don’t have an account, you can create one by clicking the “Sign Up” button and providing the required information; Make a deposit. Now that we’re logged into our account, it’s time to make a deposit. Click the “Deposit” button, and choose the deposit method you want to use. Then, enter the amount, and confirm your deposit; Place bets. Press the “Sports” or “Casino” button depending on what you want to place bets on. Then, select an event, odds, betting market, enter the amount you wish to place, and confirm your bet.

Congratulations, you have now placed a bet! You will be able to see it in your betslip, as well as cancel the bet if the match is not yet going.

Betting Odds

The odds that N1Bet provides for betting on Sports and Casino are ones to notice. After all, each of them lets you win big amounts of money without much effort. All of them are available for Sports, Live Sports, eSports, Casino and Live Casino respectively.

N1Bet Live Streaming

In comparison to other bookies, N1Bet greatly prevails in providing betting opportunities via live streaming. Live streaming is available to any player that wishes to place bets, and is not only available for tournaments and leagues, but also for secondary events as well. The quality of live streaming is excellent, and you will be able to customize the stream window to your liking.

N1Bet Casino

Despite the fact that originally N1Bet was a sports betting bookie, nowadays, you are also able to place bets on Casino games. And in comparison to other bookies, N1Bet’s Casino has the following advantages:

Top-notch software providers;

Great range of games;

The games are constantly getting updated;

Live Casino available;

Pleasant bonus offers for casino betting.

Popular N1Bet Games

As we have previously stated, the Casino section of N1Bet is really good, and the bookie itself strives to increase the number and range of games constantly. Currently, the Casino section of N1Bet provides the following games:

Slots;

Live Casino;

Bonus Buy Games;

Mystery Drops;

Table Games;

Bingo;

Drops & Wins.

Slots

Slots are one of the most popular Casino games all over the world. There is a wide range of different slots games right now. Slot games require you to get a combination of symbols in order to win, and the process is completely random, meaning in order to win, you have to be lucky. Slot games are high risk, but very high reward.

Poker

Poker is a card game where you not only have to know a lot of combinations, but also have to be very careful in order to win a lot of money. At N1Bet, you are able to play Poker games like Poker Live, Poker and more.

Baccarat

At N1Bet, all fans of Baccarat will be pleasantly surprised by the range of Baccarat games available for betting. After all, there are over 50 different Baccarat games, which include Speed Baccarat, Baccarat Live, Super 6 Baccarat and more.

Roulette/European Roulette

Roulettes are really popular in casinos, and are really easy to use for winning money from playing it. After all, you just need to guess the correct color or number, and at N1Bet, you will be able to find the following Roulette games:

European Roulette;

French Roulette;

Namaste Roulette;

Prestige Auto Roulette etc.

Jackpot Games

N1Bet has a separate page specifically for Jackpot Games. In this page, you will be able to find all the most popular Jackpot Games like:

Imperial Riches;

Irish Pot Luck;

Legend of the Nile;

Mega Joker;

Reels of Wealth and more.

Lotteries

N1Bet also provides Indian players with a lottery. By visiting the Lottery page, you will be able to sign up for the lottery, and get a chance to win an incredible amount of money.

Bingo

Fans of Bingo will be happy to use N1Bet, as the Casino section of the bookie has it. Once you open the Bingo page of the Casino, you will see the following Bingo games:

Jogo do Bicho;

Rainforest Magic;

Banana Bingo;

Betina Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo;

Viking Runecraft Bingo and much more.

Results and Statistics

In case you are a more experienced player, you may use the Statistics Center of N1Bet’s Sportsbook. Once you open it, you will be greeted with all the available sports disciplines, and be able to see all the tournaments, leagues and matches that took place in N1Bet. You will also be able to see the matches’ odds and betting markets, which will guarantee better betting in the future.

Support

There may be times when something unexpected happens while betting, or you simply need help figuring something out, whether it be registration, bet placement and more. And in that case, you can use the support team of N1Bet!At N1Bet, there are multiple ways you can contact the support team, which are:

Live Chat. The fastest method to contact the support team is via live chat. It operates 24/7, and will let you receive answers to your questions as soon as possible;

Email. By scrolling the main page all the way down, you will be able to see the “Contact” button, which will automatically provide you with email support contact. There, you have to enter your email and question, and the support team will send you an email with the answer;

FAQ. Some questions are asked very commonly, which is why you may find the answer to your question in the FAQ section of N1Bet.

Unfortunately, right now, there is no N1Bet customer care number, but we can definitely assure you that N1Bet does everything possible to fix that problem as soon as possible.

SportsCafe Verdict

Here is our conclusion. After detailed research of N1Bet and all of its aspects, we can say with confidence that N1Bet is definitely worth your attention. After all, the bookie provides everything you may need: Sports betting, Casino betting, wide range of bonuses and promotions, top-notch odds and betting markets, as well as great ways of contacting the support team - all of these aspects guarantee a great time at N1Bet. And, of course, there are some downfalls, but since N1Bet does everything possible to fix these problems, we can say that in the near future, there won’t be any cons whatsoever.

The Most Common Questions about N1Bet

This section of our review will show you answers to the most commonly asked questions regarding N1Bet.

Is N1Bet Legal in India?

In case you’re wondering is N1Bet legit in India, then we can say with confidence that it is. The reason we can safely say so is due to the license of Curacao №8048/JAZ2020-013.

Is N1Bet Safe for Betting in India?

We have thoroughly observed N1Bet, and are ready to say that yes, N1Bet is completely safe for betting in India. The bookie strictly controls any suspicious activity of players, which is why you can safely bet at N1Bet.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, you will not be able to create a second account at N1Bet to get the bonus offers, as it is against the Terms and Conditions of N1Bet. Your accounts may be deleted in case you are caught creating multiple accounts.