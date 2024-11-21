Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or MS Dhoni: Who is the Richest?

The game of cricket in India has gained recognition because of the superstars like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and many more. These cricketers are often worshipped by their fans which allows them to maintain their position at the top of this sport. With so much fame and power, the money factor often plays a huge role in deciding who gets to the top of the ladder amongst the fans as favourites. In this article, we will dive into a detailed comparison of three of India’s top cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni to determine who claims the title of the richest cricketer in the country.

Central Contracts of the Top 3

While playing for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Cricket Board provides a central contract to every player which comes in the form of Grades. Let’s look at the central contracts of these 3 players.

Virat Kohli

Making his debut in 2008, Virat Kohli, hailed as “King Kohli” is ranked as the best Indian batsman of the current generation. With so much skill and hard work, Virat Kohli is placed in the “Grade A+” which is the topmost category of the Central Contract and he earns INR 7 Crore each year.

Rohit Sharma

Just like his colleague Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian team is placed in the same bracket, “Grade A+” and earns a total of INR 7 Crore each year from his central contract. Apart from the central contract, he earns a sum of INR 15 Lakhs for a test match, 6 Lakhs for an ODI and an amount of 3 Lakhs for a T20 Match.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, making him ineligible for the Indian team's central contract as he is no longer an active player. However, during his playing days, MS Dhoni was a “Grade A” contract player and used to earn INR 5 Crore each year as his salary.

IPL Contracts of the Top 3

Apart from the Central Contracts, the top 3 of the Indian team have got a contract from their respective IPL franchises. The salary division of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni for the IPL goes like this:

Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League started in 2008 and since then, Virat Kohli has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he is the top run-scorer for the team. For the IPL 2024 season, Virat Kohli was the first retention for the team and was awarded a sum of INR 15 Crore for the season. In the 17 seasons of the IPL, Virat Kohli has earned a total of INR 188 Crore from the RCB team.

Rohit Sharma

Being the player who has lifted the IPL Trophy for 6 times, Rohit Sharma the former captain of the Mumbai Indians earns up to a salary of INR 16 Crore every year. Under him, Mumbai Indians managed to win 5 IPL titles and is an integral member of the team. In the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma is the highest paid player and has got INR 200.7 crores.

MS Dhoni

Even four years after his retirement, MS Dhoni remains an active player for Chennai Super Kings, serving as captain and leading the team to five IPL titles. For the 2024 season, Dhoni earned a salary of INR 12 crores, contributing to his total IPL earnings of INR 188 crores over the past 17 years.

Business Ventures of the Top 3

Apart from performing on the cricket field, the top 3 of the Indian team are known to invest big in the business ventures which proves as a catalyst to their net worth. The business ventures of these players are:

Virat Kohli

Coming to the Business ventures of India’s former captain Virat Kohli, he is a proud owner of “One8 Commune” restaurants along with “WROGN” which is known for fashion. Apart from these two businesses, Virat Kohli has partnered with a number of other profitable ventures like:

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning team, is an active investor with a keen eye for business opportunities. With a total investment of Rs 89 crore in various ventures, Rohit has shown strong business acumen.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's influence stretches far beyond his renowned cricket career. Known as "Captain Cool," he's made significant strides in the business world, particularly in fashion and fitness. He has a major stake in brand Seven and his role in SportsFit World Pvt. Ltd., a nationwide chain of 200 gyms, showcases his commitment to promoting health and wellness across India.

Real Estate Investments of the Top 3

When it comes to India's top three cricketers, they have a penchant for lavish homes, luxurious villas, and exquisite farmhouses for their getaways. Let's take a closer look at their real estate investments.

Virat Kohli

After marrying Anushka Sharma in 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have acquired several opulent properties.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has always been from Mumbai and has been known for his taste in luxury real estate.

MS Dhoni

For MS Dhoni, crafting a lasting legacy goes well beyond his celebrated cricket career.

Fleet of Cars and Bikes for the Top 3

With substantial investments in real estate, the top 3 cricketers of the Indian cricket team also ensure their garages are stocked with an impressive collection of cars and bikes. Let’s take a look at their impressive automobile portfolios.

Virat Kohli

With his charismatic and stylish persona, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli boasts a garage full of sleek, high-performance cars. Their stunning designs never fail to impress, especially when he takes his crew out for a drive. Some of his cars are:

Rohit Sharma

As the captain who led India to victory in the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's prominence in the Indian cricket team has soared. To match his elevated status, his well-known passion for cars has become a significant part of his public image.

MS Dhoni

Since his debut in 2004, MS Dhoni’s passion for bikes and cars has been well-known among Indian cricket fans. The photos of his garage, overflowing with an impressive collection of vehicles, reveal just how dedicated he is to his automotive interests.

Social Media Presence of the Top 3

Social media has been instrumental in keeping cricket superstars relevant and connected to their fans, and the top three Indian cricketers have received significant attention through these platforms.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli commands a massive online presence with 271 million followers on Instagram, 64.8 million on X (formerly Twitter), and 51 million on Facebook. His influence is so strong that he commands INR 14 crore per sponsored post. Kohli collaborates with leading brands such as Myntra, PUMA, Hero MotoCorp, MRF Tyres, and American Tourister, among others.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has built a strong social media presence with 41.7 million followers on Instagram, 20 million on Facebook, and 23.6 million on Twitter. His influence extends to several major brands, including Oral-B India, Dream11, Max Life Insurance, Adidas, JioCinema, CEAT, Noise, Rasna, USHA, and Nissan. For each sponsored post, Sharma commands a fee of INR 75 lakhs.

MS Dhoni

Brands like Reebok, Amity University, Big Bazaar, Sony Bravia, Dream11, Oreo, Siyarams, Unacademy, Winzo, Mastercard India, and Snickers India have been drawn to MS Dhoni’s calm and composed personality. On social media, Dhoni's extensive reach includes 49.7 million followers on Instagram, 8.6 million on Twitter, and 27 million on Facebook. His high-profile endorsements come with a significant price tag, ranging from INR 1 to 2 crore per post.

Net Worth of the Top 3

After serving the nation for more than 15 years each, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have registered their names in the history books of Indian cricket and will always be known for their contribution. With this, they have managed to build a significant net worth too and it has been mentioned below: