Chasing Glory: Can Associate Nations Make Their Mark in Women's Cricket?

(Ireland Women’s cricket team in an ODI match)

The cricket world has often seen the brightest nations showcasing their talents across the international stage, leaving little room for the underdogs to showcase their talents. However, a new narrative has emerged across the cricket world, which is women's cricket, that also brings out new opportunities for the Associate Nations to make their mark in the same. This journey won't just be related to the game and its history; it could also help the associate nations create their mark on the international level. In this blog, fans would be able to know how the Associate nations would be able to make their mark in Women's cricket. This would also discuss the challenges faced by the Associate nations to uplift Women's cricket and how they could be able to tackle them.

Challenges Faced by Associate Nations and How Can They Tackle Them?

In the ever-evolving world of cricket, there are various new challenges faced by both full-time nations and even the associate teams. However, there is a lot of scope available for the associate teams to grow in the women's cricket scenario. However, there are some challenges which these associate nations are facing and can be solved are given below:

1. Allocation of Funds for Women's Cricket

One of the most important things that should be done by the Associate nations to improve the scenario of Women's cricket is the proper allocation of funds for Women's cricket. This has been a major issue for the female cricketers in such nations as the cricket boards are not able to allocate funds at the right place which eventually causes challenges to the growth of Women's cricket.

If the funds are allocated in the right way for the growth of Women's cricket, it would be helpful for the Associate nations to create their mark in the international scenario. This could be done by their respective cricket boards in organizing proper domestic tournaments and practice sessions for women's cricket to improve their talents and allow more female cricketers to step on the field.

(Nepal Women’s cricket team celebrating their win)

With the introduction of proper tournaments for women's cricket at the domestic scenario, the Associate teams would be able to build up a strong team for the international level and start playing against the other cricketing nations. Therefore, it has been equally important for them to allocate the funds towards the growth of Women's cricket in the right manner if they want to create a mark in International Cricket.

2. Training for Women's Cricket

Most of the Associate nations have been giving more attention to the training of their men's cricket team as compared to that of female cricket. If they are able to put more effort into the training sessions of the female cricketers, they would be able to receive the opportunities to perform for the team at the International level.

This can be done by providing them with proper training lessons and hiring expert coaches who are already experienced at the international level. But this is definitely not limited to providing training sessions to female cricketers; it also includes providing quality training, practice grounds, equipment, and various others.

(Esha Oza, UAE Women’s cricket team player in her practice session)

The main focus of the training sessions for female cricket should be on their skills development, tactical understanding of the game, fitness, and mental health. These aspects could help them to perform well against the other established teams at the international level. Moreover, the training lessons could also be enhanced with the help of the domestic tournaments organized by the cricket boards.

3. Equal Wages for Men's and Women's Cricket

Most of the cricketing nations have broken down the gender barriers of the game, as they now offer the same salary to the male and female cricketers who represent the country at the International level. This has acted as a method of motivation for the young female talents as they have started looking forward to cricket as a career and also an opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage.

(Scotland Women’s cricket team celebrating their win)

The Associate nations could also implement such strategies, which could help them by increasing the participation of females across the cricket games, which could also help them to build up a strong lineup for their team at the international level. The major reason why the Associate nations are currently lagging behind in female cricket is due to the wages they offer.

Providing them with equal salaries to men would help the Associate nations break down the gender barriers and allow female cricketers to showcase their talent for the country with increased participation. Various cricketing nations like India, New Zealand, England, and several others have announced equal wages for female and male cricketers, which has also increased the participation of young talents in female cricket.

4. Guidance and Support from Other Nations

In order to achieve growth across the international format in Women's Cricket, the guidance and support that the Associate nations would receive from the other nations would be invaluable. One of the biggest examples regarding this scenario can be given for the Afghanistan Men's cricket team, as the BCCI has allowed them to conduct practices at the Indian pitches.

The Associate nations could contact the other nations who have high budgets or good experience in the international women's cricket scenario, which could help them to achieve the growth that they need. This would also increase the relationships between the two cricketing nations, as the Associate nations would receive several opportunities while they take guidance and support from the other nations.

(USA Women’s cricket team)

Such guidance and support between the cricket nations would also lead to a network for the growth of women's cricket at the international level. This could also help the cricket boards to organise friendly matches which also would provide experience to the female cricketers while performing against the other experienced players.