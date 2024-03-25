Following in Legends' Footsteps: Cricketers Carrying Mithali Raj's Torch

(Mithali Raj playing a shot in an ODI match for the Indian team)

In the 1990s, cricket started getting popular in India because of the better media house, TV Rights, and the fans who started learning about it. But the man who revolutionized cricket was Sachin Tendulkar as he was the one whose batting captured the attention of the fans worldwide. However, in the pre-Sachin Tendulkar era, we had the likes of Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and others who got India the World Cup in 1983. But coming to women's cricket, the lady who introduced India on the biggest stage was Mithali Raj. Her impact stretched far beyond the boundary ropes, inspiring countless aspiring cricketers across India. Raj's composed demeanour and standout performances in critical matches earned her the moniker of a 'lone warrior', symbolizing her role as the team's guiding light.

About Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj has been one of the most well-known names in women's cricket, inspiring various women to showcase their cricket talent. She made her debut for the Indian Women's team in 1999, and since then, she has made various remarkable achievements in the International format. At 17, Mithali Raj started to perform well in International Cricket, which also helped her become the captain of the Indian Women's team in 2004.

Mithali Raj was a part of the first Indian Women's T20I team, having the 9th International T20I Women's cap. Mithali Raj has been the top run scorer in the Women's International format, and various popular cricket websites have ranked her as the best female cricketer of all time. Mithali Raj's legacy transcends boundaries, etching her name as the epitome of excellence and the greatest female cricketer ever.

(Mithali Raj during a photo shoot for the Indian team)

Mithali Raj announced her retirement from the T20I format in 2019 to focus on the ODI format for the team. Her remarkable achievements include surpassing Charlotte Edwards in 2021 to become the highest run scorer in Women's International cricket. This shows that Mithali Raj has created a legacy in Women's cricket. Still, after she retired from all formats in 2022, fans have been questioning which player could continue the legacy of Mithali Raj in Women's Cricket in India.

India's Next Wave of Women Cricketers

Mithali Raj’s journey from aspiring youngster to cricketing icon has not only elevated the status of women's cricket in India but has also served as a source of empowerment for women in sports. Raj's legacy continues to inspire future generations, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and grit, ensuring her enduring influence on the sport. Let's explore the stories of these rising stars as they strive to leave their own imprint on the game, all while paying homage to the greatness of Mithali Raj.

1. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has made some remarkable achievements in cricket within a short duration. Mandhana has been a part of the Indian Women's cricket team in the 2017 and 2020 World Cup, where India finished second. Recently, Smriti Mandhana showcased her captaincy skills, which played a crucial role in helping Royal Challengers Bangalore Women lift their first Women's Premier League trophy. Being an opening batsman, Smriti Mandhana has always shown her best when it comes to leading from the front.

Smriti Mandhana also played an important role for the Indian team in the Women's World Cup 2017, playing a 90-run knock against England in the Derby. Mandhana also holds the record of the fastest fifty in the T20I format by an Indian Woman, scoring 50 runs off just 24 balls against New Zealand. Her impressive batting skills and unwavering dedication towards the game could help Smriti Mandhana carry the legacy of Mithali Raj.

2. Richa Ghosh

Being an aggressive batter and a wicket-keeper, Richa Ghosh also comes to the fans' minds when they talk about the players who could carry the legacy of Mithali Raj. Scoring the winning boundary in the WPL final match against Delhi Capitals Women, Richa Ghosh helped the RCB franchise secure its first WPL trophy. Richa Ghosh made her debut for the Indian Women's Cricket team in 2020 at the age of 16 years, making her among the youngest debutants of all time.

(Richa Ghosh celebrating her fifty against New Zealand)

Richa Ghosh was also a part of the Indian Women's Under-19 team, which won the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup, boosting Richa Ghosh’s confidence as an aggressive batter. Having a strike rate of 133.50, Richa Ghosh is known for her aggressive batting style, which makes her a perfect fit for the middle-order batting line-up, allowing the team to score well even in the death overs.

3. Shafali Verma

The youngest debutant for the Indian Women's cricket team, Shafali Verma, has garnered much fan attention and love due to her impressive batting style. Shafali Verma, as an opening batsman, has been among the team's aggressive strikers. She also helped the India Women's Under-19 team win the first Under-19 World Cup, showcasing her captaincy skills. Across all three formats of the game, Shafali Verma has showcased her impressive batting skills, which could help her carry the legacy of Mithali Raj forward in her cricket career.

Shafali Verma’s impressive batting skills as an opener or top-order batsman have been vital for the team she plays, whether International or Domestic. Verma holds a strike rate of 130.3 in the T20I format and 83.3 across the ODI format. Additionally, Shafali Verma played an important role in the Delhi Capitals Women's batting line-up in the two editions of the Women's Premier League, allowing the team to finish as the runners-up in both.

4. Yastika Bhatia

We definitely can't forget the name Yastika Bhatia when talking about the players who could carry the legacy of Mithali Raj. Yastika has recently made her debut for the Indian Women's cricket team in the year 2021 and has showcased her talent as a left-handed batsman and wicket-keeper. Being a part of Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League, Yastika Bhatia has shown impressive performances across the two seasons.

Although Yastika Bhatia has yet to showcase some more impressive performances in the international format, her recent improvements in the limited overseas format could help her carry the legacy of Mithali Raj forward in women's cricket and inspire other future female cricketers.

5. Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues is another dominant batsman on the Indian Women's cricket team, and she has showcased her talent in both domestic and international formats. Mostly known for her batting prowess in the T20I format, Jemimah Rodrigues has played 80 Women's T20I matches at an average of 29.89 runs per inning. Jemimah Rodrigues also dominated the Hundred, among the shortest formats of the game, with an average of 41.50 runs per inning. Along with that, Jemimah Rodrigues was also the second-highest run-scorer in the Hundred, scoring 249 runs.

(Jemimah Rodrigues playing a shot in her innings against Australia)

Rodrigues has been playing across the limited-over format for a long time and has made remarkable achievements. But still, many more achievements on Jemimah's list could help her carry the legacy of Mithali Raj. By building upon her already impressive repertoire, she can aspire to emulate the iconic achievements of her predecessors and leave an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

6. Sabbhineni Meghana

Last but not least, Sabbhineni Meghana also holds the potential to carry the legacy of Mithali Raj forward in Women's Cricket. Although Meghana has yet to prove her potential in the International format, she has been performing well in the domestic tournaments, which could help her to get opportunities for the Indian Women's cricket team yet again in the near future.

Meghana has played 17 Women's T20I games and holds an average of 18.42 runs per inning, along with a half-century. However, she performed well in the recent edition of the Women's Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, which could help her to mark a comeback in the International format.