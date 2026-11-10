Mitchell Starc Denies Knowledge of 2018 Scandal After Khawaja’s Claims
Mitchell Starc has denied the statements made by Usman Khawaja in his book. Khawaja claimed that everyone knew about the sandpaper being used in the game. But Starc stuck with the statements he made in 2021, saying that he had no knowledge in it.
The Sandpaper scandal has been reignited and this time it is the Australian players who are going against each other. A few days back, Usman Khawaja had his biography Sabr released, where some statements were made regarding the infamous sandpapergate scandal.
In the book, Khawaja said that everyone knew about the sandpaper being used in the game. Later, he also received support from David Warner, who was one of the victims in this case. Warner backed Khawaja for his statements, but no statements from the active players were made.
Until now, as Mitchell Starc decided to have his say on this matter. Quoting what he said earlier in 2021 regarding the same, Starc said, “That's obviously in a book. That's for someone to explain further. As far as our statement said [in 2021], we weren't aware of anything being taken onto the field. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town.”
Our Take
Mitchell Starc has absolutely made it clear that he still had no knowledge of the sandpaper being used in the game. This contradicts the statements made by Usman Khawaja to a great extent. According to Khawaja, the bowlers such as Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Starc knew about the same. While the controversy on this matter just keeps on growing, Cricket Australia has also confirmed that they won't be reopening the probe on this case.