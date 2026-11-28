Sure Bet of the Day, November 28! Compare Across the Market in Seconds

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Sydney Sixers Women 1.67 Place a bet Sydney Thunder Women 2.13 Place a bet

Women’s Big Bash League - Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

In the 38th match of the Women’s Big Bash League, the Sydney Sixers Women will be taking on the Sydney Thunder Women at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. The odds are in the favour of Sydney Sixers Women,

Why are Sydney Sixers Women Still Well Backed?

Thunder have won four and lost five of their nine matches, collecting eight points with a net run rate of -0.094. Phoebe Litchfield has scored 323 runs in 10 matches at an average of 35.89 and a strike rate of 157.56. Heather Knight has also contributed 305 runs at 43.57. Georgia Voll has taken eight wickets in nine matches, making her an important bowling option.

Sydney Sixers Women have enjoyed an outstanding campaign, winning eight of their nine matches to collect 16 points and occupy the top position in the standings with a net run rate of 0.960. Ellyse Perry has been their leading batter, scoring 404 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 67.33. Ashleigh Gardner has added 348 runs at a strike rate of 170.58 and claimed 26 wickets at an economy rate of 7.88. Melie Kerr has also taken 15 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the match takes place at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, the surface is expected to offer assistance to bowlers, particularly pacers and spinners. The average score in the last 10 T20 matches is 145, suggesting that batting may not be straightforward. Teams batting first have won 70% of the last 10 matches, making the toss important. However, recent results also indicate that chasing teams can succeed with a good start. Sydney Sixers Women have the edge here.

Women’s Big Bash League - Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

Another contest where the two tough opponents will be against each other, Melbourne Renegades Women will be facing the Melbourne Stars Women at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The odds are in the favour of Melbourne Renegades Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Women 1.53 Place a bet Melbourne Stars Women 2.41 Place a bet

Why are Melbourne Renegades Women Still Well Backed?

The Renegades have collected nine points from nine matches, winning four, losing four and having one no-result. Georgia Wareham has been their standout performer, scoring 305 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 151.74. She has also claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. Hayley Matthews has contributed 198 runs, while Sophie Molineux has taken 11 wickets, providing valuable all-round strength.

For Melbourne Stars Women, this fixture presents an important opportunity to improve their position after a difficult campaign. They are seventh in the standings with five points from nine matches, having won twice, lost six and recorded one no-result. Meg Lanning has been their leading batter, scoring 398 runs in 10 matches at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 121.34. Amy Jones has added 256 runs at an average of 25.60. With the ball, Kim Garth has claimed eight wickets in eight matches, while Sophie Day has taken six wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

With the match set to take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne, the surface is expected to offer more assistance to bowlers than batters. The average first-innings score across the last 10 T20 matches is 146, while bowling-friendly conditions have been observed in five of those matches. Pacers and spinners could both play important roles, making 140-160 a competitive total. Melbourne Renegades Women have the edge here.