Rishabh Pant Set to Join India’s Test Squad in New Zealand
Rishabh Pant has reportedly left for New Zealand to join the Indian team for the two match Test series. He suffered with a side strain due to which he also missed the unofficial Tests. With Pant being back in the team, it comes as a major boost before the series.
Cricket fans have been waiting for positive news on the injury status of Rishabh Pant. And one such update has finally arrived, as Pant has reportedly left for New Zealand early on Thursday morning. He will be linking with the Indian team as soon as he arrives there.
The Indian camp for the Test series assembled on 11 November, a day after the third ODI of the series took place. With Pant leaving on Thursday, he is expected to join the team in time for the first Test. Along with that, an update on his fitness is yet to be issued by the BCCI.
He missed out on the unofficial Tests against New Zealand as he was dealing with a side strain. While he went through multiple fitness tests to be available for the unofficial Tests, he was unable to pass them on time. Now that he is available for the main series, he will aim to make it count.
Our Take
The injury issues of Rishabh Pant have been consistent over the last few years. Noting his importance to the Test side, the selectors are also willing not to put much workload on the Indian wicket-keeper. The conditions in New Zealand will suit him more, as he is known for his aggressive gameplay even in the longest format of the game.