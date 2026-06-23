Rishabh Pant News

Welcome to Sportscafe, your ultimate destination for all Rishabh Pant news. Whether you’re following his exploits in Test cricket, ODIs, or T20s, we provide the latest news about Rishabh Pant to keep you informed.

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as Harmer chuffed after getting better of Pant

These Names Are Being Considered to Lead India as Gill Misses Out

IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep refuses to comply with Pant's instructions as Proteas run him ragged

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in splits as Kishan throws bat at everything before literally throwing it

LSG vs DC | Twitter goes crazy as Delhi script first away win of IPL 2026

Whether it’s Rishabh Pant recent news about his performances on the field or exciting updates on his personal milestones, we’ve got it covered. Don’t miss out on any Rishabh Pant news updates—stay connected for all the highlights and latest developments in his journey.