Rishabh Pant News

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Welcome to Sportscafe, your ultimate destination for all Rishabh Pant news. Whether you’re following his exploits in Test cricket, ODIs, or T20s, we provide the latest news about Rishabh Pant to keep you informed.

IPL Franchises Eyeing Key Reinforcements Through Trades

IPL Franchises Eyeing Key Reinforcements Through Trades

  • news
  • cricket
Rishabh Pant Takes a Refreshing Break in Uttarakhand

Rishabh Pant Takes a Refreshing Break in Uttarakhand

  • news
  • cricket
Did Indian Batters Maintain the Spirit of the Game Against Afghanistan?

Did Indian Batters Maintain the Spirit of the Game Against Afghanistan?

  • news
  • cricket
Major Shake-Up at LSG as Rishabh Pant Relinquishes Captaincy

Major Shake-Up at LSG as Rishabh Pant Relinquishes Captaincy

  • news
  • cricket
Tom Moody Suggests Reset for Lucknow Super Giants After Poor IPL 2026

Tom Moody Suggests Reset for Lucknow Super Giants After Poor IPL 2026

  • news
  • cricket
What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

  • news
  • cricket
Rishabh Pant Penalised Heavily Even After Victory Against CSK

Rishabh Pant Penalised Heavily Even After Victory Against CSK

  • news
  • cricket
Sanju Samson in Line for ODI Comeback as Pant Faces Axe

Sanju Samson in Line for ODI Comeback as Pant Faces Axe

  • news
  • cricket
Rishabh Pant Opens Up to Fan After Defeat Against KKR

Rishabh Pant Opens Up to Fan After Defeat Against KKR

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Rishabh Pant Flies to Save Crucial Runs for LSG

Twitter Reacts as Rishabh Pant Flies to Save Crucial Runs for LSG

  • news
  • cricket
Rishabh Pant Steals the Show Off the Field with Hilarious Reel

Rishabh Pant Steals the Show Off the Field with Hilarious Reel

  • news
  • cricket
KKR vs LSG | Fans React as LSG Script Another Last-Ball Thriller

KKR vs LSG | Fans React as LSG Script Another Last-Ball Thriller

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, KKR vs LSG | Varun Chakravarthy’s spin magic seals thriller for Kolkata at Eden Gardens

AI Simulation, KKR vs LSG | Varun Chakravarthy’s spin magic seals thriller for Kolkata at Eden Gardens

  • news
  • cricket
LSG vs DC | Twitter goes crazy as Delhi script first away win of IPL 2026

LSG vs DC | Twitter goes crazy as Delhi script first away win of IPL 2026

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Rishabh Pant Arrives at LSG Camp for IPL 2026

Twitter Reacts as Rishabh Pant Arrives at LSG Camp for IPL 2026

  • news
  • cricket
India Receive Major Relief as Wicket Keeper Completes Recovery

India Receive Major Relief as Wicket Keeper Completes Recovery

  • news
  • cricket
New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in splits as Kishan throws bat at everything before literally throwing it

New Zealand tour of India | Twitter in splits as Kishan throws bat at everything before literally throwing it

  • news
  • cricket
Former Indian Cricketer Says THIS Player Owns the Number 4 Spot

Former Indian Cricketer Says THIS Player Owns the Number 4 Spot

  • news
  • cricket
Team India Expected to Receive a Big Boost for SA T20I Series

Team India Expected to Receive a Big Boost for SA T20I Series

  • news
  • cricket
Former BCCI Chief Selector Calls Out Indias Inconsistent Team Selections

Former BCCI Chief Selector Calls Out Indias Inconsistent Team Selections

  • news
  • cricket
Why Selectors Ignored Sanju Samson Even With a 50+ ODI Average

Why Selectors Ignored Sanju Samson Even With a 50+ ODI Average

  • news
  • cricket
IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep refuses to comply with Pant's instructions as Proteas run him ragged

IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep refuses to comply with Pant's instructions as Proteas run him ragged

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  • cricket
IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Sundar pays for Pant's arrogance with humongous Muthuswamy maximum

IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Sundar pays for Pant's arrogance with humongous Muthuswamy maximum

  • news
  • cricket
Rishabh Pant Takes Charge as Indias New Leader for the Second Test

Rishabh Pant Takes Charge as Indias New Leader for the Second Test

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  • cricket
Indias Mystery Pitch Decision Creates Buzz Ahead of Second Test

Indias Mystery Pitch Decision Creates Buzz Ahead of Second Test

  • news
  • cricket
These Names Are Being Considered to Lead India as Gill Misses Out

These Names Are Being Considered to Lead India as Gill Misses Out

  • news
  • cricket
South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as Harmer chuffed after getting better of Pant

South Africa tour of India | Twitter in awe as Harmer chuffed after getting better of Pant

  • news
  • cricket

Whether it’s Rishabh Pant recent news about his performances on the field or exciting updates on his personal milestones, we’ve got it covered. Don’t miss out on any Rishabh Pant news updates—stay connected for all the highlights and latest developments in his journey.