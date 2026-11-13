Matt Henry to Miss 5th ODI After Stunning Six-Wicket Haul Against India
Matt Henry has left the New Zealand ODI squad ahead of the final game. He will now be joining the Test side, as the Kiwis prepare for the upcoming series against India. Henry was able to take 6 wickets for the team in the 4th ODI, dominating India's top order.
Matt Henry was absolutely dominant for the New Zealand team in the fourth ODI. This was the only match in the series that he played, and he showed that his form has not deteriorated, even after missing out on a number of games for the team.
However, it has been confirmed by the team that Matt Henry won't be available for the fifth and final ODI of the series. He will now be joining the Test side, as they prepare for the upcoming series against India, which is all set to commence from 19 November.
In the fourth ODI, he went on to decimate the Indian batting line-up without any issues. Henry was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the opening over, getting rid of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer to derail the chase completely.
Our Take
Matt Henry not being a part of the final ODI would be a major boost to the Indian team. Their batting line-up had no answers against him, as he continued to take wickets without any issues. On the other hand, New Zealand will have to look forward to some alternatives, as they have been able to take the series to its final game. If New Zealand manages to win the next match, it would result in a series draw for the Indian team, despite having a good start.