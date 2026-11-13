Matt Henry not being a part of the final ODI would be a major boost to the Indian team. Their batting line-up had no answers against him, as he continued to take wickets without any issues. On the other hand, New Zealand will have to look forward to some alternatives, as they have been able to take the series to its final game. If New Zealand manages to win the next match, it would result in a series draw for the Indian team, despite having a good start.