Kohli to the Rescue! Twitter Reacts as He Stops Heated Gurnoor-Seifert Exchange
Gurnoor Brar had some heated moments with Tim Seifert in the 4th ODI. After taking his wicket, Brar exchanged some words with the New Zealand opener, as he also charged towards him. This altercation was immediately calmed down by Virat Kohli.
The fourth ODI between New Zealand and India turned out to be a heated clash. While Tim Seifert was already punishing the Indian bowlers to a great extent, Gurnoor Brar decided to have some heated exchanges with him during the game.
When Seifert started smashing Brar for boundaries, some words were exchanged between the two. But when Brar ultimately won the battle by taking his wicket, the altercation went to a whole new level. Both players started to charge towards each other, as they even exchanged words with close contact.
But this altercation didn't exceed, as one player came to the rescue. And it was none other than Virat Kohli, as he stepped in to calm Gurnoor Brar down in this matter.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
OG Gunda
@mufaddal_vohra Meanwhile, the OG gunda himself is out here stopping Brar!? 😭 https://t.co/TojRkQyGvO— ꪜ𝐢𝐧𝐨🧷 (@vinoo_96) November 13, 2026
The original Gunda of the Indian team was seen calming things down. There was a time when Kohli's aggression used to scare down the opponents too.
Before GTA VI
@mufaddal_vohra We Got Virat Kohli CALMING Brar Before GTA 6 😹😹 https://t.co/hnIMu54Q9e— Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) November 13, 2026
It is just a few days till we get to see the Before GTA VI memes. Still, we got Virat Kohli calming down Indian players before the game.
Uno Reverse
@mufaddal_vohra Virat is pulling him back. Uno reverse ◀️— Manish Sharma (@iammaniche27) November 13, 2026
Virat Kohli stopping the Indian players from an argument seems like an Uno Reverse. It was always the other players trying to calm Kohli in an argument.
First and Last
*First 🏃🏻— RDK 🐿️🇪🇸 (@Champ_VK18) November 13, 2026
We all could be the first and last person in our bloodline to watch Virat Kohli stopping a fight. It remains to be seen what happens next in the match.