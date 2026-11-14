After the match, he revealed who his cricketing idols were when he was growing up. He said, “I think Dale Steyn was a massive one for me. Absolutely loved watching him bowl growing up. Mitchell Johnson for that 2013-14 Ashes series was sort of the reason I picked a cricket ball up in the first place and I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to be able to have some chats with Mitch, and he's a great man. What he did for cricket inspired me the most, I think.”