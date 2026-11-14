Who Were Mahli Beardman's Childhood Heroes? The Young Star Reveals
Mahli Beardman made a sensational debut for Australia in the first ODI against England. He went on to grab 6 wickets in the first ODI, dominating the English team like no other. Beardman revealed his cricketing idols when he grew up, with one of them being Australian.
The Australian team has received one of the finest young talents ahead of the 2027 World Cup. And it is Mahli Beardman, who made his debut for the team in the first ODI against England. The match was being played at Perth, where his bowling took the centre stage.
He went on to take 6 wickets for the team in the opening ODI, dismissing key players such as Harry Brook and Joe Root in the game. With him winning the Player of the Match award, he has been on the headlines.
After the match, he revealed who his cricketing idols were when he was growing up. He said, “I think Dale Steyn was a massive one for me. Absolutely loved watching him bowl growing up. Mitchell Johnson for that 2013-14 Ashes series was sort of the reason I picked a cricket ball up in the first place and I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to be able to have some chats with Mitch, and he's a great man. What he did for cricket inspired me the most, I think.”
Our Take
Mahli Beardman took inspiration from two of the most powerful bowlers of their time. Dale Steyn has established his name in the record books of not just the Proteas cricket team but also in internationals. On the other hand, Mitchell Johnson stood as a nightmare for the batsmen across all formats of the game.