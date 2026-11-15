Twitter Buzzes as RoKo Fail to Make an Impact in 5th ODI
Fans waited for the New Zealand series to be the time when RoKo did well. But this series ended up as one which both of them would like to forget. Even in the fifth ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lost their wickets at cheap scores against Matthew Fisher.
The series between New Zealand and India would be one which every fan would like to forget. In an ODI series comprising five games, there were enough chances for them to watch RoKo dominate in the game. But unfortunately, that didn't happen in any game other than the first ODI, where Kohli smashed a half-century.
Even in the fifth ODI, when India was batting first, things were expected to go well. Matt Henry, who dominated the Indian bowling line-up in the previous match, was not a part of the team in this game. Despite that, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell off to cheap scores, scoring 12 runs combined in this game.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Outscored RoKo
Rohit + Kohli in last two matches- 12 runs Arshdeep and Siraj outscored them in just a single match facing just 24 balls🥵 https://t.co/1rT9zWUWww— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 15, 2026
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli managed to score 12 runs combined in this game. But Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj were able to score 26, more than their double.
BGT Flashback
Is it just me or this series actually gave serious flashbacks of BGT😭 https://t.co/FoMFz0tkWl— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 15, 2026
Virat Kohli got out in the form of an outside edge as he attempted to attack Fisher. This has started to give some flashback to the fans of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Sunday Sleep
It’s Sunday Get back to sleep, everyone💀 https://t.co/uMMQKqb1nk— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 15, 2026
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli care a lot about their fans. To ensure that they don't miss on their Sunday sleeps, they got out early.
Wait Till December
see you all in dec https://t.co/MsYNcz6gRg— as (@badlesedin1) November 15, 2026
Here's a life tip for all the cricket fans. Choose your life over attachment on a cricket player. Their form could affect your entire mood for days.