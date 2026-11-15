Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on India's SENA Challenge Ahead of World Cup 2027
Shreyas Iyer has led the Indian team to win the series decider against New Zealand. With India clinching the series by 3-1, there were still many flaws being faced by the batting line-up. Iyer reflected on the SENA conditions, while also talking about the challenge in South Africa.
The ODI series between New Zealand and India has ended, with the Indian team clinching the series by 3-1. Shubman Gill was able to complete a good part of the job by winning the first two ODIs, as Shreyas Iyer went on to win the final game of the series.
But the one thing which remained common throughout was the struggles of the Indian batting line-up. Only Virat Kohli remained the player who was able to score a half-century in this series, as he managed to score just 12 runs in the remaining three games.
Talking about the batting struggles of the team, Shreyas Iyer said, “You never know what will happen in South Africa. The weather will be different. Batting didn’t happen between both teams… The wicket was for bowlers. Most important is to win the series and we won. We forgot about the 4th ODI loss the next day. Matt Henry was bowling gas… he was lethal. We accepted and moved on.”
Our Take
The Indian team did have a lot of struggles in the ODI series against New Zealand. When they are playing at home, the bowling line-up remains an issue but when it comes to overseas conditions, things change to a great extent. In South Africa also, the team will be facing a lot of challenges, as the conditions over there are also challenging for the batsmen.