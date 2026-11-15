Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss Key Records Despite India’s ODI Series Win
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have ended their final ODI series in New Zealand on a bad note. The duo had a chance to get their names into the record books with this series. But it ended up to be one to forget for both of them, as they failed to do well for the team.
The ODI series of the India tour of New Zealand has now come to an end. And this series would have been one where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli broke various records and etched their names in the history by smashing centuries. But none of them happened, making it one of the worst series for the duo.
Rohit Sharma had scored centuries in three SENA nations, with New Zealand being the only country where he was yet to score a century in ODIs. Despite having chances in the four ODIs, he only managed to score 30 runs overall. With this being his final tour of New Zealand, he missed out on a chance to be the 4th player with ODI tons in all SENA nations.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli had won a POTM award in ODIs across all SENA nations except New Zealand. He had an opportunity to win the same in the first ODI, but it went to Anshul Kamboj for his impressive bowling figures. Now, Kohli has also ended his final New Zealand tour with no POTM in the country.
Our Take
The final ODI tour of New Zealand for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be one to forget for the fans. This didn't happen in Australia or England, as both of them were in fine touch by the end of the series. However in the ODI series against New Zealand, only Virat Kohli managed to get a half-century in the first game, and it still ended up to be one to forget in remaining games.