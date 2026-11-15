Major Blow for Australia as Nathan Ellis is Ruled Out of England Series
Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the T20I series against England. He was suffering with a strain and didn't manage to recover in time from the same. Ben Dwarshuis has been named as a replacement for him in the upcoming series.
The Australian team has been hit with yet another injury blow ahead of the T20I series against England. Nathan Ellis was expected to be fit in time for the T20I series, as he was suffering with a strain. But his recovery didn't take place as expected.
As a result, Ellis has now been ruled out of the T20I series against England as well. This comes as a major blow for the Australian team, as their key pacer won't be available for the series. But they have also named Ben Dwarshuis as a replacement, who joins the squad.
Dwarshuis has been able to display fine performances for the team in the white ball format. Now he will be keen to continue his dominance with the upcoming series against England, as he aims to make his place in the white ball team.
Our Take
The injury issues surrounding Nathan Ellis have been a lot over the last few days. And these issues are not just causing a concern for the Australian team, they are also causing a concern for the Chennai Super Kings. As the IPL retention comes closer, it remains to be seen whether they would retain Ellis for the upcoming season or not. Along with that, Ben Dwarshuis will be eager to use this opportunity well and make his mark in the team once again.