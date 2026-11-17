MS Dhoni to Step Away From Playing Role and Become CSK's Mentor
MS Dhoni will no longer be seen as a player in the Indian Premier League. In a recent announcement, he has been named as a mentor for Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming season. The legacy of Dhoni continues with CSK but in a different role.
It is the End of an Era, as MS Dhoni will no longer be seen as a player in the Indian Premier League. The retention deadline was drawing close, as CSK had to make a decision on the availability of Dhoni for the upcoming season.
Now it has been confirmed with the help of an official announcement, that Dhoni won't be available for them as a player. But that also doesn't mean that he won't be a part of the upcoming IPL season also, as he takes up the role of a mentor for Chennai Super Kings.
MS Dhoni in IPL:
- Innings: 242
- Not Out: 100
- Runs: 5439
- Average: 38.30
- Strike Rate: 137.45
- 50s: 24
- Catches: 158
- Stumpings: 47
With Dhoni choosing to stay with Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season, it comes as a major boost for the team. While they have been going through a challenging phase in the IPL lately, the quality inputs from Dhoni as a mentor would be something they need the most.
Our Take
MS Dhoni won't be seen on the cricket field as a player now. After being a part of the tournament as a player since its beginning, he has now stepped away from the same as a player. But that doesn't mean he won't be involved in the IPL, as he has still chosen to be a part of the tournament but this time as a mentor.