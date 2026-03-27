On This Day in Cricket - March 27

The day of 27th March comes with a series of events which have taken place in cricket earlier. Starting with the birthday of Ireland’s player Mark Adair who was born on 27th March, 1996. Coming to 1979, South Africa’s spinner and the man who loves to celebrate wickets in unique style, Imran Tahir was born. In 2016, Virat Kohli played his one of the most iconic knocks of all time by knocking out Australia from the T20 World Cup.

On This Day - March 27, 1979 - Imran Tahir was Born Today

South Africa has always been a home for leg spinners and on 27th March 1979, the team was blessed with a spinner who can change the game with his skills. Imran Tahir has always proved to be a match winner for the team and talking about his ODI career, he has managed to pick 173 wickets in the 107 matches played while averaging 24.83 with the ball and having an economy rate of 4.65.

(Imran Tahir was born on March 27, 1979)

When it comes to Test Cricket, Imran Tahir played just 20 matches and picked 57 wickets at an average of 40.24. The T20I cricket proved to be his one of the favourite formats where he played 38 matches and got 63 wickets at an average of 15.04 while maintaining an economy rate of 6.73.

On This Day - March 27, 1996 - Mark Adair was Born Today

Being a tall all-rounder who can easily change the course of the game, Ireland's Mark Adair was born on 27th March, 1996. After making his debut for Warwickshire, Mark Adair grabbed the eyes of the selectors and got the chance. Talking about his ODI Career, he has played 54 matches while picking up 72 wickets for the team and averaging 33.95 with the ball while keeping an economy rate of 5.81.

(Mark Adair was born on 27th March, 1996)

In the Test Cricket, his 7 matches have brought just 25 wickets while having an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 47.6. The T20I format has seen his domination as he has picked up 142 wickets in the 100 matches played and has an average of 19.80 with an economy rate of 7.82.

On This Day - Match 27, 2016 - India defeats Australia by 6 Wickets

The match where India national cricket team chased down 161 against Australia national cricket team in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 at Mohali turned into a memorable contest, mainly due to Virat Kohli’s brilliant batting.

Australia posted 160/6 in 20 overs, with Aaron Finch scoring 43 and Glenn Maxwell adding 31.

(India defeats Australia by 6 Wickets in the T20 World Cup 2016)

India’s bowlers shared the wickets, as Hardik Pandya picked up two, while others like Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah contributed with one each. India’s chase began slowly, losing early wickets including Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. However, Kohli anchored the innings perfectly, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls with great control and timing. He built key partnerships, especially with Yuvraj Singh and later MS Dhoni, who finished the match calmly.

India reached 161/4 in 19.1 overs, winning by six wickets with five balls left, thanks to Kohli’s match-winning performance.

On This Day - Match 27, 2025 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Wickets

Defeating the team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a strong chase in their IPL 2025 match at Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first and scored 190/9 in 20 overs. Travis Head led the scoring with 47, while Nitish Kumar Reddy made 32 and Aniket Verma added a quick 36. However, wickets kept falling regularly.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Wickets in the IPL 2025)

Shardul Thakur was the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets for 34 runs and controlling the innings. In reply, Lucknow started aggressively. Mitchell Marsh scored 52, but the highlight was Nicholas Pooran’s explosive 70 off just 26 balls, which included powerful sixes. Their partnership helped LSG dominate early.

Even after a few wickets fell, the chase stayed on track. Abdul Samad and David Miller finished the game comfortably.

Lucknow reached 193/5 in just 16.1 overs, winning by 5 wickets with 23 balls remaining in a commanding performance.