Asia Cup Commentators (Other Languages)

The Asia Cup is not only about the action on the ground but also about the voices that guide fans through the game. Alongside the English crew, many experts speak in Hindi, Tamil, Bangla, Urdu, and other regional languages. They bring cricket closer to people who prefer hearing the game in their own tongue. Their style often mixes cricket analysis with cultural flavor, which makes the broadcast familiar and engaging. Some focus on tactics, others bring passion and stories from the past. Together, they create a link between the match and the audience, so every fan can feel part of the tournament in a way that fits their language and traditions.

Asia Cup Commentators

The Asia Cup brings together not just the best teams in Asia but also a wide range of voices in different languages. Commentary in Tamil and Telugu plays a special role in connecting cricket with fans from South India. These experts explain the game in a way that feels natural for local audiences. They add regional flavor, cultural references, and passion that go beyond just the score. Their role is to make every ball, wicket, and boundary feel personal for fans who prefer their own language.

Asia Cup 2025 – Tamil Commentary Panel

Tamil commentary has become one of the most engaging ways for South Indian fans to connect with the Asia Cup. The panel brings together former international cricketers, domestic players, and seasoned media professionals. Each of them adds a distinct touch: from technical insights on batting and bowling to studio analysis and local flavor. Their role is not only to describe the match ball by ball but also to carry the cultural energy of Tamil audiences into the broadcast.

Bharat Arun

Born on 14 December 1962 in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Bharat Arun represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and played 2 Tests and 4 ODIs for India during 1986–1987. A right-arm medium pacer and handy lower-order batter, he made his mark more as a coach after his playing career. He was India’s bowling coach during their memorable victories in Australia and later worked with IPL franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders, before being appointed Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling coach in 2025. His presence in the Tamil panel of the Asia Cup 2025 is as a bowling expert, where his long experience as both player and coach shapes his commentary.

W. V. Raman

Woorkeri Venkat Raman, born on 23 May 1965 in Chennai, played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs for India while also enjoying a long first-class career for Tamil Nadu. A stylish left-handed opener, he was part of India’s Asia Cup-winning squad in 1990/91. After retiring, he turned to coaching, where he achieved success, including as head coach of the Indian women’s team. In the Asia Cup 2025 Tamil panel, he contributes as a senior batting analyst, offering insights drawn from his career as an opener and coach.

Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan

Born on 3 December 1981 in Chennai, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan began as a left-arm spinner but became better known as a batting all-rounder for Tamil Nadu. He played in the inaugural IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings in 2008. Over time, he built a strong reputation in Tamil-language broadcasting, regularly appearing in IPL and WPL commentary. At the Asia Cup 2025, he continues this role as a co-commentator and analyst, bringing a mix of technical observations and contemporary cricketing knowledge.

T. R. Arasu

Thirugnanasambandam R. Arasu, born on 5 July 1973 in Rayavaram, Andhra Pradesh, played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu as a wicketkeeper and later worked as a TNCA selector. His involvement in the Tamil panel of the Asia Cup 2025 stems from his regional cricketing background and administrative experience. On Sony Sports, he is listed as a commentator and analyst, adding local expertise and perspective to the Tamil broadcast.

Arun V (Arun Venugopal)

Arun Venugopal is a Chennai- and Mumbai-based sports journalist who worked extensively with ESPNcricinfo. Known for his articles, interviews, and features, he has also been active as an anchor and presenter in sports shows. His inclusion in the Asia Cup 2025 Tamil panel highlights his role as both commentator and anchor, balancing live match coverage with studio presentation. His journalism background strengthens his ability to combine sharp analysis with smooth on-air delivery.

Bagawati Prasad

Bagawati Prasad, a sports journalist and commentator from Chennai, is widely recognized for his Tamil-language cricket coverage. He has worked across print, digital, and broadcast platforms and is the creator of the Tamil talk show Cricket Soru Poduma. His strength lies in connecting deeply with regional audiences while offering informed analysis. At the Asia Cup 2025, he is part of the Sony Sports Tamil panel as a commentator and host, adding a strong cultural connection to the coverage.

Asia Cup 2025 – Telugu Commentary Panel

The Telugu panel for the Asia Cup 2025 brings together a mix of former India internationals, domestic stalwarts, and media professionals. They provide expertise in batting, bowling, and tactics while also connecting with Telugu-speaking fans through familiar voices and regional context. Their presence reflects the growing demand for regional language coverage and gives fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana an authentic and relatable broadcast.

Venkatapathy Raju

Born on 9 July 1969 in Alamuru, Andhra Pradesh, Venkatapathy Raju was a left-arm orthodox spinner who played 28 Tests and 53 ODIs for India in the 1990s. He was part of India’s Asia Cup-winning squad in 1990/91 and was known for his control and accuracy in the middle overs. After retirement, he served as an administrator and selector, and later became a Telugu-language commentator, including during the 2019 World Cup. At the Asia Cup 2025, he appears as the senior expert in the Telugu panel, focusing on bowling strategies and tactical analysis.

Dwaraka Ravi Teja

Born on 5 September 1987 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, Ravi Teja is a right-handed batter who represented Hyderabad and Andhra in domestic cricket. He played over 70 first-class matches with an average above 40 and also featured in the IPL for Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for his middle-order batting and composure, he transitioned into regional broadcasts as a cricket expert. In the Asia Cup 2025 Telugu panel, he works as a co-commentator and batting analyst, adding modern domestic and IPL insights.

Y. Venugopal Rao

Yalaka Venugopal Rao, born on 26 February 1982 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, played 16 ODIs for India and was a dependable middle-order batter. His career included long domestic service with Andhra and IPL stints for Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is widely respected for his tactical awareness and batting expertise. At the Asia Cup 2025, he joins the Telugu panel as a batting and tactical analyst, sharing his experience of both international and league cricket.

Y. Gnaneswara Rao

Born on 25 August 1984 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Gnaneswara Rao is the younger brother of Venugopal Rao. He was a right-hand batter and occasional bowler who represented Andhra in Ranji cricket. He also played in the IPL for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011, adding to his recognition. Though he did not play for India, he is remembered as a consistent domestic performer. At the Asia Cup 2025, he appears as a co-commentator and analyst, and gives Telugu audiences perspectives shaped by his regional and franchise career.

Bavanaka Sandeep

Born on 25 April 1992 in Hyderabad, Sandeep is a left-handed batter who has been a regular for Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He was the leading run-scorer for his team in the 2017/18 Ranji Trophy season and built a reputation for steady middle-order contributions. His experience in Telugu-language commentary for the IPL in 2024 helped establish him as a broadcast figure. In the Asia Cup 2025 Telugu panel, he serves as a co-commentator, concentrating on batting analysis and middle-overs play.

Rakesh Deva Reddy

Rakesh Deva Reddy, a commentator and coach from Telangana, moved into broadcasting after early involvement in cricket at the grassroots level. He gained recognition with CricTracker shows and was invited by Sony Sports to join their Telugu commentary panel for the Ashes in 2021/22. Beyond commentary, he runs a cricket academy that has produced players for the USA national side. At the Asia Cup 2025, he is part of Sony Sports’ Telugu panel as a commentator and analyst, combining his grassroots knowledge with a strong communication style.

Ahmad Farhad – First Afghan in Asia Cup Commentary

Ahmad Farhad Fidai became the first Afghan appointed to the Asia Cup commentary team in 2025. His role was confirmed by outlets like Wisden, which called it a landmark for Afghanistan. Before this, he had already worked in Afghanistan’s bilateral series and the Shpageeza Cricket League in Kabul, where his voice became familiar to local fans. Fidai studied medicine at Kabul Medical University and earned an MD degree. He later moved to the United States, where he built a career as an interpreter and businessman, founding FTIS LLC. Alongside this career, he stayed close to cricket, building steady experience as a commentator in regional competitions. Cricbuzz once described him as “Afghanistan’s voice in the commentary box,” highlighting his importance before he entered the global stage.

For the Asia Cup 2025, he joins the official Sony Sports panel. Reports suggest he will likely be part of the English feed, working with senior names such as Sunil Gavaskar and Wasim Akram, although his exact duties have not been fully confirmed. He may appear in live commentary and also in studio discussions.

His presence itself carries weight. Afghanistan now has a representative voice in a major Asian tournament, something fans had not seen before. It is a step that adds both recognition and pride to Afghan cricket on the international stage.

Conclusion

The inclusion of regional panels in Tamil and Telugu adds depth to the Asia Cup 2025 coverage. Both groups bring together past international stars, strong domestic names, and respected media voices. Their presence gives local fans the chance to follow the action in their own language while hearing insights shaped by both playing careers and broadcasting experience. Exact roles for each match have not been detailed, but the confirmed panels ensure that audiences receive commentary rich in knowledge, local flavor, and context. Ahmad Farhad’s addition as the first Afghan in the booth further highlights how the tournament’s broadcast is growing to represent more voices across Asia.