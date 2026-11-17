MS Dhoni's New Role at CSK Sends Fans Into a Frenzy
MS Dhoni won't be a part of the squad for Chennai Super Kings next season. Instead, he has now been named as a mentor of the team for the upcoming editions of the tournament. This also marks the end of an era, as Thala retires as a player.
Just when everyone thought that they will be able to witness Thala even in the upcoming season of the IPL, it seems that won't be happening now. Chennai Super Kings has now made it official, that Dhoni will be a part of the team but not as a player.
Instead, he has taken up the role of a mentor in the coaching staff of the team. With this, the time of Dhoni as a player in the IPL has officially come to an end, and the baton of a wicket-keeper in the team has been passed to Sanju Samson.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Thank You Dhoni
Thank you MS dhoni, without you, theres wouldnt have been a cricket fan in me. Thank you for everything♥️♥️ https://t.co/OnMNCulfwg— Sergio (@SergioculerCSK) November 17, 2026
As MS Dhoni announces his retirement, fans are left with nothing but thanks for all the contributions he gave to ICT and CSK.
Fans Right Now
MS Dhoni has finally retired Fans: https://t.co/Tnt7Ab08b3— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 17, 2026
MS Dhoni announcing his retirement on a random Tuesday was one of the most unexpected things. This has saddened all of the fans around the world.
Star Sports Knew It
Star sports given this tribute after last game against GT in 2025 🐐 🦁 #MSDhoni https://t.co/OqP9p7M8JB— Chakri (@cricchakri) November 17, 2026
When CSK was playing its last game against GT, a tribute to Dhoni was given by Star Sports. It seems that they already knew Dhoni would step down from the IPL as a player.
Not this Tweet
@mufaddal_vohra The last time he mentored a team, the team had the worst T20 WC campaign 😭— Prof Nothing (@ProfNothingg) November 17, 2026
MS Dhoni has been the mentor of the Indian team before in the 2021 T20 World Cup. At that time, India had its worst T20 World Cup campaign under him.