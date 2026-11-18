MS Dhoni Faced Abuse From His Own CSK Teammate? Chopra Reveals
MS Dhoni has decided to step away from the IPL as a player. As he becomes a part of the tournament as a mentor for CSK, Aakash Chopra has revealed a shocking story. A CSK player once abused Dhoni in the 2023 season, as Dhoni decided to remain calm in that situation.
MS Dhoni will no longer be a part of the Indian Premier League as a player. As he has decided to retire from the only format of the game he was still playing, he has also thought to remain with Chennai Super Kings as a mentor.
But after his retirement, an incident has come down to the limelight. Aakash Chopra revealed an incident where he talked about the 2023 season, when a young talent from Chennai Super Kings abused Dhoni. The players who were around Dhoni at that time saw that behaviour as unacceptable and even told him to send the player home.
However, Dhoni didn't put his ego on top at this moment. He decided to stay calm as he always is, and said that this player could help the team to win games in the near future.
Our Take
The name of the player has still not been revealed by Aakash Chopra, due to obvious reasons. It has still not been confirmed by Dhoni whether this incident was true, but the fans have been making guesses on who it could be. A few months back, reports claimed that one CSK player was involved in some sort of match fixing, informing the team's playing XI even before it was announced during the toss.