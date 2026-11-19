Why Was Mohammed Siraj Dropped? Sitanshu Kotak Reveals
Mohammed Siraj was left out from the playing XI in the first Test match against New Zealand. This decision invited a lot of backlash for the supporting staff, noting his performances in SENA conditions. However, Sitanshu Kotak has opened up on this matter.
The day one of the first Test between New Zealand and India has ended, and the Indian fans have been devastated again. Despite the team receiving a good start in the game, the bowlers weren't able to get rid of Henry Nicholls or Glenn Phillips. This allowed the Kiwis to go from 71/5 to 243/5.
Now that the day has ended, the decision of dropping Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI has been questioned once again. After the stumps were called, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, stepped up at the press conference to talk about the same.
He said, "I think at a time they pick the team, they think about the best XI, and that’s what they played. Nothing wrong with Siraj, they thought of the best possible XI and played. Sri Lanka had different conditions. Not wrong decision to drop Siraj in this Test Vs New Zealand".
Our Take
The form of Mohammed Siraj in the SENA conditions cannot be neglected. But his absence in the first Test match against New Zealand has now started to hurt the fans more than the team itself. With each and every game being important for the team, eyeing the WTC final, such changes in the playing XI do play a major role.