South Africa Become the New Table-Toppers in WTC Rankings
South Africa have climbed to the top of the WTC standings. Defeating Bangladesh in the first Test, the team has bounced back to the top of the table. Now they are holding the top spot in both ICC rankings and WTC standings, showcasing their dominance in Test format.
The first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh has come to an end. And this game saw the dominance of the Proteas in the longest format yet again. Bangladesh managed to post 400 runs in the first innings, thinking it would be a good total. But the hosts responded by posting 557.
With South Africa having a lead of 157 runs, Bangladesh got all out at the score of 168 in the next innings. The target of just 12 runs was chased down by the hosts with 9 wickets remaining, as they have now clinched the top spot in the WTC standings.
This win holds a lot of significance for the Proteas, as they have now climbed to the top of the WTC standings. At the same time, they are also holding the top spot in the ICC rankings, as the defending champions aim to make it to yet another finals.
Our Take
Whether the team went against Australia or India, they always stood tall. And things have changed to a great extent for them after the first Test loss against Australia, as they have managed to secure wins in three consecutive games since then. Now Bangladesh will be keen to put up a fight against the Proteas in the second Test, but it would be quite challenging for them to do so being the visiting team.