Yuzvendra Chahal Scripts History With Remarkable Feat in SMAT
Yuzvendra Chahal has created history in the shortest format of the game. He has now become the first ever Indian bowler to take 400 wickets in the T20 format. However, it should be noted that he has not played a single T20 World Cup game for India.
Yuzvendra Chahal has achieved something which no other Indian bowler has been able to do in the shortest format of the game. He has become the first ever Indian bowler to have crossed 400 wickets in the T20 format. Chahal achieved this milestone in the recent SMAT clash against Tamil Nadu.
Taking up 3 wickets in this match, he has now become the first Indian bowler with 400 wickets in this format. But there are a few more shocking facts related to the achievement he has made. It should be noted that he has not played a single game for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup.
Surely Chahal is a T20 World Cup winner with the Indian team, but he didn't play a single game even in the 2024 edition. Being among the highest wicket-takers for India even in the T20I format, Chahal aims to be back in the team ahead of the next edition.
Our Take
Yuzvendra Chahal has been a key player throughout his career. A few weeks back he announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, as he retired without even playing a single Test for the Indian team. But he has kept his hopes alive for an international comeback, as the current milestone will also be playing a vital role in the same.