Yuzvendra Chahal News

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Welcome to Sportscafe, your trusted source for all Yuzvendra Chahal news. From the latest news on Yuzvendra Chahal to significant highlights from his career, we bring you timely updates on this talented cricketer.

Arshdeep Singh Gets Banned From Making Vlogs After Viral Video

Arshdeep Singh Gets Banned From Making Vlogs After Viral Video

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Controversy Sparks as Yuzvendra Chahal Appears to Vape in Team Video

Controversy Sparks as Yuzvendra Chahal Appears to Vape in Team Video

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Ex Bigg Boss Star Reacts to Dating Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Ex Bigg Boss Star Reacts to Dating Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

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Did Chahal Message Her? Actress Claim Sparks Online Debate

Did Chahal Message Her? Actress Claim Sparks Online Debate

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What Was Chahal Doing? Viral Video Leaves Fans Talking

What Was Chahal Doing? Viral Video Leaves Fans Talking

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Twitter Buzzes as Yuzvendra Chahal Jokes About Boundary at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Twitter Buzzes as Yuzvendra Chahal Jokes About Boundary at Chinnaswamy Stadium

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IPL Retentions Preview | Well-rounded Punjab Kings can afford wait-and-watch approach

IPL Retentions Preview | Well-rounded Punjab Kings can afford wait-and-watch approach

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Who Came Out on Top the Last Time India Faced Australia in Canberra?

Who Came Out on Top the Last Time India Faced Australia in Canberra?

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Did Yuzvendra Chahal Just Take a Dig at Dhanashree and the High Court?

Did Yuzvendra Chahal Just Take a Dig at Dhanashree and the High Court?

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Did Yuzvendra Chahal Just Break His Silence on Dhanashree’s Allegations?

Did Yuzvendra Chahal Just Break His Silence on Dhanashree’s Allegations?

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Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident?

Could the Indian Team See a Repeat of the Murali-Karthik Incident?

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Is Dhanashree Verma Playing the Victim Card Against Chahal?

Is Dhanashree Verma Playing the Victim Card Against Chahal?

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Did Dhanashree Catch Chahal Cheating Within the First Year of Marriage?

Did Dhanashree Catch Chahal Cheating Within the First Year of Marriage?

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‌Twitter shouts same old RCB as Bengaluru’s batting crumbles in rain curtailed game

‌Twitter shouts same old RCB as Bengaluru’s batting crumbles in rain curtailed game

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PBKS vs KKR | Twitter in awe as Chahal’s four-fer outshines KKR’s collapse in a nail-biting thriller

PBKS vs KKR | Twitter in awe as Chahal’s four-fer outshines KKR’s collapse in a nail-biting thriller

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PBKS vs KKR | Twitter in disbelief as Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-fer flips the script for Punjab

PBKS vs KKR | Twitter in disbelief as Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-fer flips the script for Punjab

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‌Chahal to represent Northamptonshire for One Day Cup and County Championship

‌Chahal to represent Northamptonshire for One Day Cup and County Championship

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Curran’s all-round brilliance leaving Royals with four back-to-back loses

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Curran’s all-round brilliance leaving Royals with four back-to-back loses

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Chahal’s hilarious lying down catching to remove Prabhsimran

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Chahal’s hilarious lying down catching to remove Prabhsimran

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kulcha classic as Chahal drops sitter on Kuldeep’s wayward strokeplay

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kulcha classic as Chahal drops sitter on Kuldeep’s wayward strokeplay

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IPL 2024 | Twitter applauds as Yuzi Chahal becomes first to scale Mt 200 in IPL history

IPL 2024 | Twitter applauds as Yuzi Chahal becomes first to scale Mt 200 in IPL history

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KKR vs RR | Twitter in splits as Shreyas Iyer's dumb DRS call sends anticipation levels soaring while awaiting verdict

KKR vs RR | Twitter in splits as Shreyas Iyer's dumb DRS call sends anticipation levels soaring while awaiting verdict

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IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kohli ton in vain as Buttler’s heroic six seals ‘Royal’ win with century

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Kohli ton in vain as Buttler’s heroic six seals ‘Royal’ win with century

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‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to vicious Boult-Chahal toppling Mumbai to extend Royals’ winning streak 

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to vicious Boult-Chahal toppling Mumbai to extend Royals’ winning streak 

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‌IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Rohit Sharma calms down crowd boos amidst Wankhede debacle

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz as Rohit Sharma calms down crowd boos amidst Wankhede debacle

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World Cup 2023 | List of all squads for tournament

World Cup 2023 | List of all squads for tournament

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World Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Harbhajan Singh expresses shock over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal

World Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Harbhajan Singh expresses shock over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal

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