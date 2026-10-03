David Warner Names Players He Considers Best Across All Formats
David Warner has picked his best players across all formats in the current generation. With the game levelling up every day, a few players have managed to prove their worth. Warner names Harry Brook, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma as the best in their own formats.
The game has changed a lot in the current generation, as many batsmen have managed to prove their best across different formats of the same. Whether it is Tests, T20Is, or ODIs, it has been challenging for the talented stars to decide who are able to be the best in the current generation.
But it seems that David Warner has made his choice clear in the same. He recently talked about the players he considers as the best batsman across all three formats of the game. And his response has shown the knowledge he holds for the game, even after being a former player for the Aussies.
He named Harry Brook as the best batsman in the Test format, Shubman Gill as the best in the ODI format, and Abhishek Sharma as the best in the shortest format of the game. All of these players have been able to dominate in the respective formats of the game, without any issues.
Our Take
David Warner has labelled the players in the best way possible. Harry Brook has dominated for England in the longest format of the game, despite the team having Joe Root. Shubman Gill has proven himself in the ODI format, even when the Indian team is having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. And Abhishek Sharma has been dominating the game in the shortest format without any issues, as he just becomes unstoppable when he manages to connect well.