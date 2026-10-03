David Warner has labelled the players in the best way possible. Harry Brook has dominated for England in the longest format of the game, despite the team having Joe Root. Shubman Gill has proven himself in the ODI format, even when the Indian team is having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. And Abhishek Sharma has been dominating the game in the shortest format without any issues, as he just becomes unstoppable when he manages to connect well.