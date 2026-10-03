Ishan Kishan Enters Elite Club Alongside Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan has etched history in the shortest format of the game once again. He went on to complete 1000 runs in T20Is in this calendar year, with the final match against Pakistan. This made Kishan the second batsman to accomplish the same, along with Suryakumar Yadav.
Ishan Kishan is just going on to enhance his comeback story in the Indian team. After winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as a captain last year, he didn't look back and continued to dominate for the team. In the final match of the Asian Games, he etched his name in a record book.
He had already managed to score more than 900 runs for the Indian team in T20Is in this calendar year. With only a few runs left to cross the 1000 runs mark, he completed the same in the final T20I of the Asian Games against Pakistan. He went on to score 20 runs in the game, completing 1000 runs in 2026 in T20Is alone.
And with this record, he has brought his name to a record list which only had the name of Suryakumar Yadav. It is the list of Indians who have scored more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan also has the opportunity to break the record which was set by Suryakumar Yadav, of having the most runs in a calendar year by an Indian in T20Is. India is already set to play a number of games till the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. With the next series being against West Indies, Ishan Kishan has a bright opportunity to continue scoring runs for the team and break down the record of Suryakumar Yadav.