Ishan Kishan also has the opportunity to break the record which was set by Suryakumar Yadav, of having the most runs in a calendar year by an Indian in T20Is. India is already set to play a number of games till the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. With the next series being against West Indies, Ishan Kishan has a bright opportunity to continue scoring runs for the team and break down the record of Suryakumar Yadav.