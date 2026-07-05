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Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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Sportscafe, bring you comprehensive cricket news from Pakistan, covering everything from team developments to match previews and reviews. If you’re looking for today’s Pakistan cricket news or seeking updates on the latest achievements of the national team, we ensure you stay informed.

Watch Shaheen Afridi Leave Reporter Speechless with Hilarious Reply

Watch Shaheen Afridi Leave Reporter Speechless with Hilarious Reply

  • news
  • cricket
Pakistan Set for Captaincy Shake-Up as Salman Ali Agha Emerges Favourite

Pakistan Set for Captaincy Shake-Up as Salman Ali Agha Emerges Favourite

  • news
  • cricket
India-Pakistan Clash Reaches FIFA World Cup Final Level Popularity

India-Pakistan Clash Reaches FIFA World Cup Final Level Popularity

  • news
  • cricket
Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan With Third Consecutive Test Victory

Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan With Third Consecutive Test Victory

  • news
  • cricket
Pakistan vs Australia Ticket Rates Leave Cricket Fans Speechless

Pakistan vs Australia Ticket Rates Leave Cricket Fans Speechless

  • news
  • cricket
Broadcast Graphic Accidentally Places Indian Players in Pakistan XI

Broadcast Graphic Accidentally Places Indian Players in Pakistan XI

  • news
  • cricket
PCB to Probe as Pakistan Player Tests Positive for Drugs

PCB to Probe as Pakistan Player Tests Positive for Drugs

  • news
  • cricket
Pakistan Revamp Coaching Setup with New Test Appointments

Pakistan Revamp Coaching Setup with New Test Appointments

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Bangladesh Creates History with First ODI Series Win Over Pakistan

Twitter Reacts as Bangladesh Creates History with First ODI Series Win Over Pakistan

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Begin Well Against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Begin Well Against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, BAN vs PAK | Rizwan anchors steady chase as Pakistan level ODI series in Dhaka

AI Simulation, BAN vs PAK | Rizwan anchors steady chase as Pakistan level ODI series in Dhaka

  • news
  • cricket
Two Players from the Pakistan Cricket Team Bag Deals in The Hundred Auction

Two Players from the Pakistan Cricket Team Bag Deals in The Hundred Auction

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH | Rathnayake breaks Pakistan's heart as briliant knock knocks out rivals

WATCH | Rathnayake breaks Pakistan's heart as briliant knock knocks out rivals

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket

  • news
  • cricket
ICC T20 World Cup | England become first team to progress to semifinal with thrilling win over Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup | England become first team to progress to semifinal with thrilling win over Pakistan

  • news
  • cricket
PAK vs NZ | Super Eights gets off with no action as Pakistan and New Zealand split points in rainy Colombo

PAK vs NZ | Super Eights gets off with no action as Pakistan and New Zealand split points in rainy Colombo

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, PAK vs USA | Pakistan cruise past USA in Colombo as disciplined bowling sets up calm chase

AI Simulation, PAK vs USA | Pakistan cruise past USA in Colombo as disciplined bowling sets up calm chase

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  • cricket
Pakistan vs United States of America | T20 World Cup Match Preview

Pakistan vs United States of America | T20 World Cup Match Preview

  • news
  • cricket
PAK vs NED | Ashraf heroics and O'Dowd drop save Pakistan from horrific choke in thrilling World Cup opener

PAK vs NED | Ashraf heroics and O'Dowd drop save Pakistan from horrific choke in thrilling World Cup opener

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  • cricket
PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits as Kyle Klein channels inner John Cena to mock Pakistan's disappearing act

PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits as Kyle Klein channels inner John Cena to mock Pakistan's disappearing act

  • news
  • cricket
PAK vs NED | Twitter in awe as Babar's brilliance helps reproduce SKY's finale classic alongwith Afridi

PAK vs NED | Twitter in awe as Babar's brilliance helps reproduce SKY's finale classic alongwith Afridi

  • news
  • cricket
T20 World Cup Preview | New coach, new captain, but same old confused Pakistan at another ICC event

T20 World Cup Preview | New coach, new captain, but same old confused Pakistan at another ICC event

  • feature
  • cricket
Australia tour of Pakistan | Twitter unimpressed with Green’s chucking allegation against Tariq

Australia tour of Pakistan | Twitter unimpressed with Green’s chucking allegation against Tariq

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, PAK vs AUS | Pakistan take unassailable 2-0 lead in Lahore as Ayub leads composed chase

AI Simulation, PAK vs AUS | Pakistan take unassailable 2-0 lead in Lahore as Ayub leads composed chase

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  • cricket
PAK vs AUS Preview | Pakistan look to seal series with game to spare in Lahore

PAK vs AUS Preview | Pakistan look to seal series with game to spare in Lahore

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  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, PAK vs AUS | Pakistan hold their nerve in Lahore to take 1-0 lead as Afridi leads defence

‌AI Simulation, PAK vs AUS | Pakistan hold their nerve in Lahore to take 1-0 lead as Afridi leads defence

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  • cricket
PAK vs AUS Preview | Final preparations for T20 World Cup begin in Lahore

PAK vs AUS Preview | Final preparations for T20 World Cup begin in Lahore

  • news
  • cricket

Stay up-to-date with the latest Pakistan cricket news today on Sportscafe. Whether you’re a casual fan or a dedicated supporter, our platform is here to connect you with cricket news Pakistan fans can rely on.