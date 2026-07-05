Pakistan Cricket Team News
Sportscafe, bring you comprehensive cricket news from Pakistan, covering everything from team developments to match previews and reviews. If you’re looking for today’s Pakistan cricket news or seeking updates on the latest achievements of the national team, we ensure you stay informed.
Watch Shaheen Afridi Leave Reporter Speechless with Hilarious Reply
Pakistan Set for Captaincy Shake-Up as Salman Ali Agha Emerges Favourite
India-Pakistan Clash Reaches FIFA World Cup Final Level Popularity
Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan With Third Consecutive Test Victory
Pakistan vs Australia Ticket Rates Leave Cricket Fans Speechless
Broadcast Graphic Accidentally Places Indian Players in Pakistan XI
PCB to Probe as Pakistan Player Tests Positive for Drugs
Pakistan Revamp Coaching Setup with New Test Appointments
Twitter Reacts as Bangladesh Creates History with First ODI Series Win Over Pakistan
Twitter Reacts as Pakistan Begin Well Against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI
AI Simulation, BAN vs PAK | Rizwan anchors steady chase as Pakistan level ODI series in Dhaka
Two Players from the Pakistan Cricket Team Bag Deals in The Hundred Auction
WATCH | Rathnayake breaks Pakistan's heart as briliant knock knocks out rivals
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket
ICC T20 World Cup | England become first team to progress to semifinal with thrilling win over Pakistan
PAK vs NZ | Super Eights gets off with no action as Pakistan and New Zealand split points in rainy Colombo
AI Simulation, PAK vs USA | Pakistan cruise past USA in Colombo as disciplined bowling sets up calm chase
Pakistan vs United States of America | T20 World Cup Match Preview
PAK vs NED | Ashraf heroics and O'Dowd drop save Pakistan from horrific choke in thrilling World Cup opener
PAK vs NED | Twitter in splits as Kyle Klein channels inner John Cena to mock Pakistan's disappearing act
PAK vs NED | Twitter in awe as Babar's brilliance helps reproduce SKY's finale classic alongwith Afridi
T20 World Cup Preview | New coach, new captain, but same old confused Pakistan at another ICC event
Australia tour of Pakistan | Twitter unimpressed with Green’s chucking allegation against Tariq
AI Simulation, PAK vs AUS | Pakistan take unassailable 2-0 lead in Lahore as Ayub leads composed chase
PAK vs AUS Preview | Pakistan look to seal series with game to spare in Lahore
AI Simulation, PAK vs AUS | Pakistan hold their nerve in Lahore to take 1-0 lead as Afridi leads defence
PAK vs AUS Preview | Final preparations for T20 World Cup begin in Lahore
Stay up-to-date with the latest Pakistan cricket news today on Sportscafe. Whether you’re a casual fan or a dedicated supporter, our platform is here to connect you with cricket news Pakistan fans can rely on.