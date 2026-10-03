Lhuan-dre Pretorius has finally managed to do something which none of the modern day T20 batsmen have managed to do. Even though he has managed to break down the record of Chris Gayle, the score of 175 he created in 2013 was at the time when the scores of 200+ were way too rare in the game. And now almost each and every game the team batting first doesn't settle for any score below 200.