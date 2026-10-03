Lhuan-dre Pretorius Smashes Chris Gayles 13-Year-Old T20 Record
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has broken down the long-standing record of Chris Gayle. While playing for Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge, he went on to have the highest score in an innings by a batsman. He went on to score 188 runs off 79 balls, breaking Gayle’s record of 175.
For a long time, Chris Gayle's record of highest individual score in the shortest format was left untouched. Various batsmen came and decided to try and break down the same, but none of them managed to come even close to the score of 175.
Whether it was KL Rahul or Abhishek Sharma or even Finn Allen, no one managed to get even closer to the 170 mark. But this record which was once created by the Universe Boss has now been broken, and it has been done by none other than Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
In the CSA T20 Challenge match between Titans and Knights, he decided to show absolute carnage against the bowlers. And this eventually helped him to bring down a massive score of 188 runs off just 79 balls, which also helped Titans to post a massive total of 267/3 in 20 overs.
Our Take
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has finally managed to do something which none of the modern day T20 batsmen have managed to do. Even though he has managed to break down the record of Chris Gayle, the score of 175 he created in 2013 was at the time when the scores of 200+ were way too rare in the game. And now almost each and every game the team batting first doesn't settle for any score below 200.