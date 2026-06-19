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The latest news about Chris Gayle, known as the "Universe Boss", showcases his incredible achievements, thrilling performances, and enduring impact on cricket. At Sportscafe, we bring you comprehensive coverage of his journey, ensuring you stay updated on all the Chris Gayle current news that celebrates his incredible contributions to the sport.

Cricket Legends Laud Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Fearless Batting Style

Cricket Legends Laud Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Fearless Batting Style

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How RCB Revived Chris Gayle After He Went Unsold in IPL Auction

How RCB Revived Chris Gayle After He Went Unsold in IPL Auction

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RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional

RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional

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Babar Azam Enters Elite List by Breaking Kohli and Gayle’s Big Record

Babar Azam Enters Elite List by Breaking Kohli and Gayle’s Big Record

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Virat Kohli Picks His Greatest Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI of All Time

Virat Kohli Picks His Greatest Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI of All Time

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Watch RCBs Special Edit Celebrating 6 Months of Their IPL Triumph

Watch RCBs Special Edit Celebrating 6 Months of Their IPL Triumph

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AI Simulation, PAK-C vs WI-C | Pakistan Champions moves one step closer to playoffs with seven-run win against West Indies Champions

AI Simulation, PAK-C vs WI-C | Pakistan Champions moves one step closer to playoffs with seven-run win against West Indies Champions

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AUS-C vs WI-C, Review | Chris Lynn carnage steals show as Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions

AUS-C vs WI-C, Review | Chris Lynn carnage steals show as Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions

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AUS-C vs WI-C, Preview | West Indies Champions eye redemption after 55-run thrashing last year

AUS-C vs WI-C, Preview | West Indies Champions eye redemption after 55-run thrashing last year

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AI Simulation, ENG-C vs WI-C | West Indies Champions register seven-wicket win against England Champions in WCL 2025

AI Simulation, ENG-C vs WI-C | West Indies Champions register seven-wicket win against England Champions in WCL 2025

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ENG-C vs WI-C Preview | England Champions eye top spot with win against West Indies Champions in WCL 2025

ENG-C vs WI-C Preview | England Champions eye top spot with win against West Indies Champions in WCL 2025

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ZIM vs SA | Gayle slams Wiaan Mulder's decision to declare and avoid 400-run milestone

ZIM vs SA | Gayle slams Wiaan Mulder's decision to declare and avoid 400-run milestone

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IND vs ENG | Twitter ecstatic as three glorious sixes take Rohit past Gayle in all-time list

IND vs ENG | Twitter ecstatic as three glorious sixes take Rohit past Gayle in all-time list

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WATCH | Gayle's powerful rampage ends up with smashed bat

WATCH | Gayle's powerful rampage ends up with smashed bat

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The Highest-Paid Cricketers in the World

The Highest-Paid Cricketers in the World

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Reports | Chris Gayle to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

Reports | Chris Gayle to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

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Reports | Chris Gayle not to play CPL 2022 for the ‘6ixty’

Reports | Chris Gayle not to play CPL 2022 for the ‘6ixty’

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CPL to launch T10 competition ‘The 6ixty' with new exciting rules

CPL to launch T10 competition ‘The 6ixty' with new exciting rules

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IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Hall Of Fame

IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Hall Of Fame

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IPL 2022 | David Warner pips Chris Gayle, moves to top of most T20 fifties’ chart

IPL 2022 | David Warner pips Chris Gayle, moves to top of most T20 fifties’ chart

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IPL 2022 | BCCI releases list of players in the mega auction, no Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes

IPL 2022 | BCCI releases list of players in the mega auction, no Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes

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IND vs WI | West Indies retains their squad from England T20Is for series against India

IND vs WI | West Indies retains their squad from England T20Is for series against India

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IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran among notable players to not register for mega auction - Reports

IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran among notable players to not register for mega auction - Reports

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It is doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again, reveals Chris Gayle

It is doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again, reveals Chris Gayle

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T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically, T10 has raised the bar a bit, feels Chris Gayle

T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically, T10 has raised the bar a bit, feels Chris Gayle

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T20 World Cup 2021 | Chris Gayle hoping to retire in front of home crowd in Jamaica

T20 World Cup 2021 | Chris Gayle hoping to retire in front of home crowd in Jamaica

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WATCH | Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after taking his wicket

WATCH | Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after taking his wicket

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As you explore the Chris Gayle latest news, you’ll uncover stories of his T20 dominance, unique milestones, and insights into his career. At Sportscafe, we’re committed to delivering all the Chris Gayle news today, offering fans a closer look at his life and achievements. Stay tuned for the most exciting updates about the Universe Boss!