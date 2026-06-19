Chris Gayle News
The latest news about Chris Gayle, known as the "Universe Boss", showcases his incredible achievements, thrilling performances, and enduring impact on cricket. At Sportscafe, we bring you comprehensive coverage of his journey, ensuring you stay updated on all the Chris Gayle current news that celebrates his incredible contributions to the sport.
Cricket Legends Laud Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Fearless Batting Style
How RCB Revived Chris Gayle After He Went Unsold in IPL Auction
RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional
Babar Azam Enters Elite List by Breaking Kohli and Gayle’s Big Record
Virat Kohli Picks His Greatest Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI of All Time
Watch RCBs Special Edit Celebrating 6 Months of Their IPL Triumph
AI Simulation, PAK-C vs WI-C | Pakistan Champions moves one step closer to playoffs with seven-run win against West Indies Champions
AUS-C vs WI-C, Review | Chris Lynn carnage steals show as Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions
AUS-C vs WI-C, Preview | West Indies Champions eye redemption after 55-run thrashing last year
AI Simulation, ENG-C vs WI-C | West Indies Champions register seven-wicket win against England Champions in WCL 2025
ENG-C vs WI-C Preview | England Champions eye top spot with win against West Indies Champions in WCL 2025
ZIM vs SA | Gayle slams Wiaan Mulder's decision to declare and avoid 400-run milestone
IND vs ENG | Twitter ecstatic as three glorious sixes take Rohit past Gayle in all-time list
WATCH | Gayle's powerful rampage ends up with smashed bat
The Highest-Paid Cricketers in the World
Reports | Chris Gayle to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket
Reports | Chris Gayle not to play CPL 2022 for the ‘6ixty’
CPL to launch T10 competition ‘The 6ixty' with new exciting rules
IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Hall Of Fame
IPL 2022 | David Warner pips Chris Gayle, moves to top of most T20 fifties’ chart
IPL 2022 | BCCI releases list of players in the mega auction, no Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes
IND vs WI | West Indies retains their squad from England T20Is for series against India
IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran among notable players to not register for mega auction - Reports
It is doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again, reveals Chris Gayle
T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically, T10 has raised the bar a bit, feels Chris Gayle
T20 World Cup 2021 | Chris Gayle hoping to retire in front of home crowd in Jamaica
WATCH | Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after taking his wicket
As you explore the Chris Gayle latest news, you’ll uncover stories of his T20 dominance, unique milestones, and insights into his career. At Sportscafe, we’re committed to delivering all the Chris Gayle news today, offering fans a closer look at his life and achievements. Stay tuned for the most exciting updates about the Universe Boss!