India A Hand Suryansh Shedge Chance After Hardik Pandya Injury
Hardik Pandya will be missing out on professional cricket once again, after the injury he suffered in the IPL. As he is set to miss out the ODI series against Australia A, a replacement has been named. Suryansh Shedge now gets a chance to represent the team in the series.
One man's loss is another man's opportunity, and this quote could be proven right by the player who has replaced Hardik Pandya in the India A’s squad for the unofficial ODI series against Australia A. It has been confirmed that Suryansh Shedge now joins the team for this series.
Hardik Pandya was set to be available for the team in the series against Australia A. But it has been reported that the star all-rounder is now suffering with a discomfort in his right calf, which has prevented his return in this series as well. With the first ODI set to be played on 6 October, the BCCI had to bring down a replacement.
And it came in the form of Suryansh Shedge, who has managed to prove himself in the domestic circuit. As he now gets his opportunity to play for the A side, he will be willing to give his best and eventually get a chance to be in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya's return will surely be awaited by the cricket fans, as he has not played the game since the IPL. But at the same time, they are also willing to see what Suryansh Shedge will be able to do for the team, coming in as a replacement for a star player.