Twitter Goes Wild as Shai Hope Reveals MS Dhonis Impact on His Knock
Shai Hope helped West Indies to end the series against India with a win. Chasing a target of 352 runs, he remained not out scoring 162 runs for the team. Following the win, he talked about the role played by MS Dhoni in his knock, praising the former Indian captain.
West Indies went on to shock the cricket world by defeating India in the third ODI, which was being played yesterday at New Chandigarh. India batted first in this game and went on to post a massive total of 351 runs, despite an early collapse forced by Jayden Seales.
In the chase, their skipper, Shai Hope, took the charge and didn't step back till they had won the game. Even when the team lost wickets at the other end, he maintained one end stable throughout the chase. He managed to score 162 runs in this massive 352 run chase.
After the match, he gave credits for the same to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said, “I had a great chat with the great MS Dhoni, he told me you always have more time than you think, so we tried to break down the chase”.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Thala for a Reason
October 4, 2026
MS Dhoni doesn't need credit in every stage of the game. The credit word now needs Dhoni to be relevant across all formats of the game.
Relevancy
@mufaddal_vohra How can someone be this relevant even after retiring in 2019 He is the 🐐— AS007 (@AS00784448) October 4, 2026
Dhoni retired from the game long back in 2019 and he is still being considered this relevant. This shows that he is the Goat of the game.
Reason for Defeat
MS Dhoni is indirectly the reason why India lost the third ODI against West Indies. Fans are now requesting to call against Dhoni for anti India movements.