West Indies Cricket Team News

Category links
Teams
Derbyshire Cricket TeamLancashirePakistan Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamIndia Cricket TeamAfghanistan Cricket BoardSouth Africa Women Cricket TeamKent Cricket TeamWorcestershire County Cricket ClubChennai Super KingsEngland Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Women Cricket TeamBCBKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BengaluruZimbabwe Cricket TeamAustralia Women Cricket TeamPunjab KingsAustralia Cricket TeamIndia Women Cricket TeamIreland Cricket TeamSri Lanka A Cricket TeamIndia A Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket TeamNew Zealand Women Cricket TeamBangladesh Women Cricket TeamDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsPakistan Women Cricket TeamWest Indies Cricket TeamScotland Women Cricket TeamSan Fransico UnicornsGujarat TitansBangladesh Cricket TeamRajasthan RoyalsWarwickshire CountyAfghanistan Cricket TeamMiddlesex Cricket TeamSomersetGloucestershireMelbourne StarsMelbourne RenegadesCanada Cricket TeamSri Lanka Cricket TeamSunrisers HyderabadSunriser HyderabadGujarat GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenNew South WalesLos Angeles Knight RidersPakistan Cricket BoardBirmingham PhoenixPeshawar ZalmiSouth Africa Cricket TeamRajshahi RoyalsKarachi KingsBangladeshTasmaniaJammu And Kashmir Cricket TeamWestern AustraliaVictoria Cricket TeamNetherlands Cricket TeamBengal Cricket TeamNepal Cricket TeamScotland Cricket TeamUsa Cricket TeamUae Cricket TeamNamibia Cricket TeamOman Cricket TeamDelhi Capitals WomenIndia U 19 Cricket TeamAfghanistan U 19 Cricket TeamGujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenUp Warriorz WomenPunjab Cricket TeamPerth ScorchersSydney SixersNew Zealand U 19 Cricket TeamHobart HurricanesPaarl RoyalsJoburg Super KingsRangpur RidersUp WarriorzPretoria CapitalsSunrisers Eastern CapeWellington FirebirdsOtago VoltsDurban Super GiantsAdelaide StrikersSydney ThunderBrisbane HeatMi Cape TownDesert VipersMi EmiratesCanterbury KingsCentral StagsSri Lanka Women Cricket TeamBihar Cricket Team
Tournaments
India Vs Sri LankaIndia Vs EnglandIcc Womens World T 20India Tour Of EnglandIndia Women Vs Australia WomenIreland Vs IndiaWomens Cricket World CupIndian Premier LeagueAustralia Vs West IndiesIcc Odi RankingsIndia Vs BangladeshBcciT 20 World Cup2028 OlympicsICCWomen World T 20 SeriesMajor League CricketEuropean Cricket LeagueNew Zealand Vs EnglandIcc RankingWorld Test ChampionshipIndia Vs PakistanIndia Vs AfghanistanCounty ChampionshipSri Lanka Vs EnglandWorld Odi ChampionshipBangladesh Vs New ZealandBangladesh Vs AustraliaT 20 Mumbai LeagueBig Bash LeaguePakistan Vs BangladeshAsian GamesICC ODI World CupIndia Vs New ZealandPink Ball TestIndia Women Vs England WomenAustralia Vs PakistanWomens Premier LeagueSa 20Super SmashLanka Premier LeaguePakistan Super LeagueAsia CupThe HundredSouth Africa Vs New ZealandOlympicsBorder Gavaskar TrophyEnglish Premier LeagueLegends League CricketIndia Vs AustraliaWest Indies Vs IndiaRanji TrophyZimbabwe Vs IndiaSri Lanka Vs New ZealandEngland Vs PakistanWest Indies Vs South AfricaIndia Vs South AfricaSri Lanka Vs ZimbabweAustralia Vs Sri LankaAustralia Vs ZimbabweEngland Vs West IndiesPakistan Women Vs South Africa WomenIcc U 19 World CupNew Zealand Tour Of IndiaAustralia Tour Of PakistanIcc Champions TrophyPakistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Premier LeagueVijay Hazare TrophyWtc FinalAshesSri Lanka Vs PakistanIl T 20Sri Lanka Tour Of IndiaNew Zealand Vs West IndiesSyed Mushtaq Ali TrophySouth Africa Tour Of IndiaEngland Vs AustraliaU 19 Asia CupWomens Big Bash LeagueAbu Dhabi T 10 LeagueIreland Vs BangladeshEmerging Asia CupIndia A Vs South Africa APakistan Vs SrilankaSheffield ShieldIcc Odi Super LeagueIndia Tour Of AustraliaSouth Africa Vs PakistanChampions One Day CupAfghanistan Vs ZimbabweBangladesh Vs West IndiesIndia Women Vs New Zealand WomenSri Lanka Vs BangladeshBangladesh Vs AfghanistanJlt One Day CupWest Indies Tour Of India2007 T 20 I World CupIndia A Vs AustraliaAustralia Vs New Zealand
Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
Teams
Tournaments
Players

We bring you the most comprehensive coverage of West Indies cricket news today, highlighting everything from team strategies to match performances. From thrilling international matches to evolving domestic cricket, stay in the loop with the latest West Indies cricket team news delivered by our dedicated team of experts.

Cricket West Indies Confirms Squads Safe Return After ICC Mens T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies Confirms Squads Safe Return After ICC Mens T20 World Cup

  • news
  • cricket
T20 World Cup | Samson answers critics in style with majestic knock in must-win encounter

T20 World Cup | Samson answers critics in style with majestic knock in must-win encounter

  • feature
  • cricket
WATCH | Samson shuts out noise to deliver his best knock in Indian jersey with clutch masterclass

WATCH | Samson shuts out noise to deliver his best knock in Indian jersey with clutch masterclass

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH | Jasprit goes Boom Boom to peg back Windies with scintillating double blow

WATCH | Jasprit goes Boom Boom to peg back Windies with scintillating double blow

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH | Knight Rider Varun makes Eden Gardens erupt by dismantling deceived Hope's poles

WATCH | Knight Rider Varun makes Eden Gardens erupt by dismantling deceived Hope's poles

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Motie makes Zimbabwe dance to his tunes in unbelievable bowling display

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Motie makes Zimbabwe dance to his tunes in unbelievable bowling display

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Brian Bennett proves worth in outfield with yet another screamer

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Brian Bennett proves worth in outfield with yet another screamer

  • news
  • cricket
WI vs SCO | Hetmyer pyrotechnics and Powell fifer set up comfortable Windies win in T20 World Cup opener

WI vs SCO | Hetmyer pyrotechnics and Powell fifer set up comfortable Windies win in T20 World Cup opener

  • news
  • cricket
WI vs SCO | Twitter delirious as Hetmyer gets a legend-like reception from teammates after plucking blinder

WI vs SCO | Twitter delirious as Hetmyer gets a legend-like reception from teammates after plucking blinder

  • news
  • cricket
T20 World Cup Preview | Hit big and pray the Windies mantra as they look to defy odds with deep run

T20 World Cup Preview | Hit big and pray the Windies mantra as they look to defy odds with deep run

  • news
  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, SA vs WI | Infallible de Kock guides Proteas to clean sweep in Johannesburg

‌AI Simulation, SA vs WI | Infallible de Kock guides Proteas to clean sweep in Johannesburg

  • news
  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, SA vs WI | Proteas seal series with game to spare as de Kock leads another calm chase

‌AI Simulation, SA vs WI | Proteas seal series with game to spare as de Kock leads another calm chase

  • news
  • cricket
SA vs WI Preview | South Africa look to seal series in Centurion as West Indies hope for Hope return

SA vs WI Preview | South Africa look to seal series in Centurion as West Indies hope for Hope return

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, South Africa vs West Indies | Composed chase hands West Indies opening win in Paarl

AI Simulation, South Africa vs West Indies | Composed chase hands West Indies opening win in Paarl

  • news
  • cricket
South Africa & West Indies | 1st T20I Preview

South Africa & West Indies | 1st T20I Preview

  • news
  • cricket
West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand seal Test series with dominant win

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand seal Test series with dominant win

  • news
  • cricket
West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as West Indies bat out of their skin to save first Test

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as West Indies bat out of their skin to save first Test

  • news
  • cricket
NZ vs WI | Clinical Kiwis prove too much for lone-warrior Hope to seal series against limp Windies

NZ vs WI | Clinical Kiwis prove too much for lone-warrior Hope to seal series against limp Windies

  • news
  • cricket
West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, NZ vs WI | New Zealand assert home dominance as Henry strikes with four wickets

AI Simulation, NZ vs WI | New Zealand assert home dominance as Henry strikes with four wickets

  • news
  • cricket
ODI Series Preview | New Zealand set to host West Indies as Hagley Oval braces for series opener

ODI Series Preview | New Zealand set to host West Indies as Hagley Oval braces for series opener

  • news
  • cricket
NZ vs WI | Jacob Duffy continues to ascend as four-fer in fifth T20I earns Kiwis series win over Windies

NZ vs WI | Jacob Duffy continues to ascend as four-fer in fifth T20I earns Kiwis series win over Windies

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, NZ vs WI | Black Caps seal series with five-wicket win as Conway anchors chase

AI Simulation, NZ vs WI | Black Caps seal series with five-wicket win as Conway anchors chase

  • news
  • cricket
NZ vs WI Preview | Series decider looms in Dunedin as Black Caps aim to seal T20I showdown

NZ vs WI Preview | Series decider looms in Dunedin as Black Caps aim to seal T20I showdown

  • news
  • cricket
NZ vs WI | Rain continues to haunt Down Under as fourth T20I is washed out after just 39 balls

NZ vs WI | Rain continues to haunt Down Under as fourth T20I is washed out after just 39 balls

  • news
  • cricket

Whether you’re interested in match analysis, player performances, or the latest news on West Indies cricket, we’ve got you covered. Join us as we celebrate the rich heritage and promising future of West Indies cricket, making Sportscafe your trusted source for all cricket-related news and stories.