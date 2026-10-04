KL Rahuls ODI Centuries Bring a Strange Pattern in Indias Losses
KL Rahul keeps on bringing some big knocks for the Indian team. Yesterday against the West Indies, he went on to score 129 runs while being not out, also bringing his highest ODI score. Still, India went on to lose the game by 5 wickets.
After the first two games of the ODI series between India and West Indies, fans thought that the time for KL Rahul to bat had come. He already bats down at number five for the team, and his preparations need to be going, considering the World Cup 2027.
Yesterday in the third ODI against the West Indies, he managed to bring down his highest score in the ODI format. Rahul scored 129 runs not out for the team, but it came in a losing cause. Indian bowlers were unable to defend the target, as the team lost the game by 5 wickets.
But this is not the first time his high scores in ODIs have come up in a losing cause. This year against New Zealand in Rajkot also he managed to score his highest in ODIs, which ended up in a losing cause. In 2020, when India went on a tour of New Zealand, Rahul scored 112 runs in Mount Maunganui, which ended up in a losing cause too.
Our Take
KL Rahul's high score in ODIs have given a pattern to the Indian fans, which they would not like to forget. While he has been a crisis man for the Indian cricket team at all times, his tons have now started to haunt them. But the main concern arises among the bowling line-up of the Indian team, which has conceded a lot of runs over the last few months in this format of the game.