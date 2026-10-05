Mukesh Kumar’s Irani Cup Heroics Put Him in India Test Frame
Mukesh Kumar's performances in the Irani Cup have increased his chances to make an international comeback. He dominated for Rest of India, taking 6 wickets in the final innings of the game. As India prepares for the crucial New Zealand Tests, he emerges as a strong contender for the team.
Mukesh Kumar has been in the headlines following his performances in the Irani Cup. While playing for Rest of India in this game, he ensured that the team went on to lift the title with the help of his bowling performances. And these performances have helped Mukesh to get a chance for his international comeback.
In the final innings of the game, he was able to take 6 wickets while conceding just 33 runs in less than 11 overs. As Rest of India won the game, the selectors even noticed the form of Mukesh Kumar, who has improved in the longest format of the game.
As the Indian team now prepares for the Test series against New Zealand, reports suggest that Mukesh Kumar is being seen as a strong contender who could make it to the line-up. He has already done well in the domestic circuit, as he now aims to make his international comeback possible.
Our Take
With Mukesh Kumar being close to his international comeback, it is a great opportunity for him to prove his worth in the longest format of the game. The selectors have already seen various pacers, who have shown promise in this format, but didn't manage to do well. But in the case of Mukesh, it should be noted that he already holds some experience while playing for the Indian cricket team.