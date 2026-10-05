Sunil Gavaskar Sets Unique Target for Rohit Sharma Before Retirement
Sunil Gavaskar has talked about the retirement of Rohit Sharma. The Hitman got out at the score of 92 in the third ODI against West Indies, missing out on another hundred. Gavaskar has challenged him to retire from the game when he has more ODI centuries than his age.
Rohit Sharma had a heartbreaking moment in the third and final ODI against West Indies. He was doing well for the Indian team even after a short collapse when Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli got out early. But still he went on to score 92 runs, falling eight runs short of another ton.
When he was at this score, he attempted to go big due to which he fell short of the century. This was hard to digest for various fans and analysts, including Sunil Gavaskar.
Recently, he gave a challenge to Rohit Sharma, where he said, “The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is that he didn't get a hundred, and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. And at that particular point of time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age. Had he gotten a century in the third ODI, he would have moved closer to achieving that feat with his 36th hundred. For me, it's a special thing when a player's hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have kept for so many years. That is why I really want Rohit to reach that mark.”
Our Take
It seems that Sunil Gavaskar has already given a challenge to Rohit Sharma. Now he wants the Hitman to retire from the game having more ODI centuries than his age. Rohit is currently aged 39, and Gavaskar wants him to retire with at least 41 centuries, as his age would be 40 by next year when the World Cup begins.