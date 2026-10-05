Recently, he gave a challenge to Rohit Sharma, where he said, “The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is that he didn't get a hundred, and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. And at that particular point of time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age. Had he gotten a century in the third ODI, he would have moved closer to achieving that feat with his 36th hundred. For me, it's a special thing when a player's hundreds outnumber his age at retirement. It shows the kind of career they have had and the standard they have kept for so many years. That is why I really want Rohit to reach that mark.”