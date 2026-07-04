Sunil Gavaskar News
The Sunil Gavaskar news today continues to captivate fans and analysts alike, as he remains an influential figure in the cricketing world. Stay tuned for the latest news on Sunil Gavaskar and find out more about his ongoing legacy in Indian and global cricket.
Sunil Gavaskar Urges Patience with Sanju Samson in England T20Is
Harshit Rana Wins Big Praise from Indias 1983 World Cup Champion
A Legendary Cricketer Steps Up to Back Gautam Gambhir
Did Gavaskar Give a Green Signal for Kohli and Rohit’s 2027 Plans?
Sunil Gavaskar Makes Bold Statement on Rohit and Kohli for Next 2 ODIs
Pakistan Keeps the Drama Alive: Asia Cup 2025 Reaches Its Climax
ENG vs IND | Twitter in splits as Pant denies Gavaskar's summersault request to showcase new celebration
Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gavaskar lashes out at fans for making controversy around Indian team selection
Expected more from Rohit Sharma as captain, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar
WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been made scapegoat to hide batting failures, opines Sunil Gavaskar
WTC Final | Don’t make excuses, be brutally honest, remarks Sunil Gavaskar
IPL 2023 | Would like to give Shubman Gill one more season before making big claims, states Kapil Dev
WTC Final | KL Rahul as wicketkeeper at no.5 or 6 would make India stronger, believes Sunil Gavaskar
Go to fashion shows if you want to select only slim and trim guys, Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at selectors
ICC World T20 | There will be some retirements after tournament exit, claims Sunil Gavaskar
IND vs AUS 2022 | KL Rahul sacrificed his wicket for team, opines Sunil Gavaskar
IND vs AUS 2022 | Measured approach from Rohit Sharma worked in second T20I, believes Sunil Gavaskar
IND vs AUS | India find it difficult without Jasprit Bumrah to defend even 200-plus totals, states Sunil Gavaskar
T20 World Cup 2022 | Would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, remarks Sunil Gavaskar
Hardik Pandya capable of being like 1985's Ravi Shastri, the Champion of Champions, claims Sunil Gavaskar
Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lankans have given nice tight slap to everyone who couldn’t look beyond India-Pakistan final, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli should have named those who didn't get in touch to be fair to everyone concerned, remarks Sunil Gavaskar
Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul should be given a long rope by team management, asserts Sunil Gavaskar
Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both got out to forgettable shots, opines Sunil Gavaskar
Some overseas players want more sponsorship for their leagues with the participation of Indian players, opines Sunil Gavaskar
India will do better than what you tell us, scathing Sunil Gavaskar tells England and Australia
Sunil Gavaskar’s legacy grows as Leicester cricket ground to be named after him
As Sunil Gavaskar's influence on the cricket world persists, Sunil Gavaskar latest news continues to inspire both aspiring players and cricket enthusiasts. Stay connected with Sportscafe for the most recent updates, stories, and news about this cricket legend.