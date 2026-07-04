Sunil Gavaskar News

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The Sunil Gavaskar news today continues to captivate fans and analysts alike, as he remains an influential figure in the cricketing world. Stay tuned for the latest news on Sunil Gavaskar and find out more about his ongoing legacy in Indian and global cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar Urges Patience with Sanju Samson in England T20Is

Sunil Gavaskar Urges Patience with Sanju Samson in England T20Is

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Harshit Rana Wins Big Praise from Indias 1983 World Cup Champion

Harshit Rana Wins Big Praise from Indias 1983 World Cup Champion

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A Legendary Cricketer Steps Up to Back Gautam Gambhir

A Legendary Cricketer Steps Up to Back Gautam Gambhir

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Did Gavaskar Give a Green Signal for Kohli and Rohit’s 2027 Plans?

Did Gavaskar Give a Green Signal for Kohli and Rohit’s 2027 Plans?

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Sunil Gavaskar Makes Bold Statement on Rohit and Kohli for Next 2 ODIs

Sunil Gavaskar Makes Bold Statement on Rohit and Kohli for Next 2 ODIs

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Pakistan Keeps the Drama Alive: Asia Cup 2025 Reaches Its Climax

Pakistan Keeps the Drama Alive: Asia Cup 2025 Reaches Its Climax

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ENG vs IND | Twitter in splits as Pant denies Gavaskar's summersault request to showcase new celebration

ENG vs IND | Twitter in splits as Pant denies Gavaskar's summersault request to showcase new celebration

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Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gavaskar lashes out at fans for making controversy around Indian team selection

Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter reacts as Gavaskar lashes out at fans for making controversy around Indian team selection

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Expected more from Rohit Sharma as captain, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

Expected more from Rohit Sharma as captain, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

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WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been made scapegoat to hide batting failures, opines Sunil Gavaskar

WI vs IND | Cheteshwar Pujara has been made scapegoat to hide batting failures, opines Sunil Gavaskar

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WTC Final | Don’t make excuses, be brutally honest, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

WTC Final | Don’t make excuses, be brutally honest, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

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IPL 2023 | Would like to give Shubman Gill one more season before making big claims, states Kapil Dev

IPL 2023 | Would like to give Shubman Gill one more season before making big claims, states Kapil Dev

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WTC Final | KL Rahul as wicketkeeper at no.5 or 6 would make India stronger, believes Sunil Gavaskar

WTC Final | KL Rahul as wicketkeeper at no.5 or 6 would make India stronger, believes Sunil Gavaskar

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Go to fashion shows if you want to select only slim and trim guys, Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at selectors

Go to fashion shows if you want to select only slim and trim guys, Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at selectors

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ICC World T20 | There will be some retirements after tournament exit, claims Sunil Gavaskar

ICC World T20 | There will be some retirements after tournament exit, claims Sunil Gavaskar

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IND vs AUS 2022 | KL Rahul sacrificed his wicket for team, opines Sunil Gavaskar

IND vs AUS 2022 | KL Rahul sacrificed his wicket for team, opines Sunil Gavaskar

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IND vs AUS 2022 | Measured approach from Rohit Sharma worked in second T20I, believes Sunil Gavaskar

IND vs AUS 2022 | Measured approach from Rohit Sharma worked in second T20I, believes Sunil Gavaskar

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IND vs AUS | India find it difficult without Jasprit Bumrah to defend even 200-plus totals, states Sunil Gavaskar

IND vs AUS | India find it difficult without Jasprit Bumrah to defend even 200-plus totals, states Sunil Gavaskar

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T20 World Cup 2022 | Would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

T20 World Cup 2022 | Would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

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Hardik Pandya capable of being like 1985's Ravi Shastri, the Champion of Champions, claims Sunil Gavaskar

Hardik Pandya capable of being like 1985's Ravi Shastri, the Champion of Champions, claims Sunil Gavaskar

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Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lankans have given nice tight slap to everyone who couldn’t look beyond India-Pakistan final, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lankans have given nice tight slap to everyone who couldn’t look beyond India-Pakistan final, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

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Virat Kohli should have named those who didn't get in touch to be fair to everyone concerned, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli should have named those who didn't get in touch to be fair to everyone concerned, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

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Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul should be given a long rope by team management, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Asia Cup 2022 | KL Rahul should be given a long rope by team management, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

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Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both got out to forgettable shots, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both got out to forgettable shots, opines Sunil Gavaskar

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Some overseas players want more sponsorship for their leagues with the participation of Indian players, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Some overseas players want more sponsorship for their leagues with the participation of Indian players, opines Sunil Gavaskar

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India will do better than what you tell us, scathing Sunil Gavaskar tells England and Australia

India will do better than what you tell us, scathing Sunil Gavaskar tells England and Australia

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Sunil Gavaskar’s legacy grows as Leicester cricket ground to be named after him

Sunil Gavaskar’s legacy grows as Leicester cricket ground to be named after him

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As Sunil Gavaskar's influence on the cricket world persists, Sunil Gavaskar latest news continues to inspire both aspiring players and cricket enthusiasts. Stay connected with Sportscafe for the most recent updates, stories, and news about this cricket legend.