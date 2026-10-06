The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which is expected to provide a slower T20 surface where the ball grips. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the pace bowlers, but it will be challenging to find strokes when the shine disappears. Spinners and cutters will turn out to be effective in the middle overs. Temperatures should remain around 23–27°C, with moderate humidity, light winds and mostly clear conditions. A first innings score in the range of 155 to 165 will be considered as competitive at this venue.