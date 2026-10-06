India Set for More Away ODIs as West Indies Tour Could Return.

India’s Away ODI Schedule Could Grow With West Indies Tour Next Year
The Indian team could be getting more ODIs in 2027, ahead of the World Cup. Reports suggest that West Indies could host India for a tour, including 5 T20Is, 2 Tests, and 3 ODIs. This is scheduled to take place in the July to August window, as it could be the last for RoKo in the West Indies.
Fans who have been waiting for the Indian team to have more ODIs ahead of the World Cup are about to get positive news. And this time, the team will be playing against the West Indies once again before the big tournament begins.
The West Indies tour of India has just ended a few days back for the ODIs, as talks for the India tour of West Indies might also have started. It is being reported that India will be on a tour of the West Indies in the July to August window next year. This will not just be a tour comprising ODIs, as the team will be playing all three formats.
Reports suggest that India will visit the West Indies to play 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. These tests might also be the start for the Indian team in the new World Test Championship cycle.
Our Take
The India tour of the West Indies is yet to be confirmed, as there is a lot of time for the tournament to be scheduled. But getting more ODIs seems to be a huge positive for the Indian fans and the team itself. Even though the ODI World Cup is set to take place next year, more T20I matches are being played. Along with that, the cricket fans in West Indies will also be able to witness Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the Caribbean one last time.