India Set for More Away ODIs as West Indies Tour Could Return.

The India tour of the West Indies is yet to be confirmed, as there is a lot of time for the tournament to be scheduled. But getting more ODIs seems to be a huge positive for the Indian fans and the team itself. Even though the ODI World Cup is set to take place next year, more T20I matches are being played. Along with that, the cricket fans in West Indies will also be able to witness Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the Caribbean one last time.