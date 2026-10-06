Morne Morkel Opens Up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Before West Indies T20I Series
The Indian team will now be going against the West Indies in the T20I series. Ahead of this series, Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, stepped up in the press conference. There, he was also asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as he made strong comments on the young talent.
Morne Morkel is among the many other coaches and players in the Indian team who praise the talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Indian team will be going against the West Indies for a five match T20I series, as the fans remain eager to know whether he will be playing in it or not.
Vaibhav has been a part of the Indian team since the T20I series against Ireland. But he has managed to play just eight games for the line-up, where he scored two half-centuries. Now that the expectations of him getting regular chances have increased, Morne Morkel decided to have his say.
He said, “We all know the talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. If he’s not getting that game time, he’s still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys who have a lot of experience. The more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket.”
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is able to spend his time with the people who are already having a lot of experience in the game. This is what makes him unique from the other young talents who have emerged lately in the game. As he aims to utilise the given opportunities at his very best, he also takes his time with the experienced stars to know how he could be the best.