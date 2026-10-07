Naman Dhir Reveals How Mumbai Indians Helped His India Career
Naman Dhir was able to do well for the Indian team in his debut game. He took 3 wickets in the opening match against West Indies, being the highest wicket-taker. After the match, he talked about how Mumbai Indians and the IPL helped him in the same.
The Indian team has got one of the fresh new all-rounder talents in the form of Naman Dhir. While he has not been able to do well for the team in the ODI format, his debut in the shortest format of the game turned out to be just as expected.
He played for the Indian team in the first T20I against West Indies. And he made sure to make his impact in the game with the ball. Even when the team had bowlers such as Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and more, he managed to take 3 wickets while conceding 31 runs in the game.
Following the match, he talked about the impact of Mumbai Indians and Indian Premier League, which helped him to do well on debut. He said, “The IPL prepares you for international cricket, if you are playing IPL with a team like Mumbai Indians, you’re prepared for the big level, you don’t feel much pressure coming here.”
Our Take
Naman Dhir has made his debut match in the shortest format of the game be the one where he gave his best. Now that the main players of the lineup will be focusing on the ODI format, it is the right time for talents such as Naman Dhir to show their worth to the team. He will aim to perform well in the remaining four games, as India aims to dominate more against the West Indies in the remaining matches.