Harry Brook Creates ODI History With Blistering 202! Shatters World Record in Just 114 Balls
With a brilliant 202 off 116 balls, Harry Brook set a new pace for a double century in ODI cricket and is the first England batsman to reach 200 in the format. He was able to break the record created by Shubman Gill in the series against the West Indies.
Harry Brook delivered a sensational hitting performance by smashing 202 runs in his 116 balls, rewriting the record books in ODIs with a majestic display of power hitting. In a remarkable performance, he powered through with 21 fours and 10 sixes, transforming a slow start into an exceptional batting run.
Brook limited himself to 13 off 24 deliveries at one juncture, but found his rhythm quickly. He then disappointed the opposition by hitting 189 off his next 92 deliveries, giving him what he loves to do: dominate and threaten a team.
He achieved the double-hundred in just 114 balls, which is the quickest ODI double century in history. Brook has outdone himself in April by breaking Shubman Gill's previous one-month record of 117 balls with the West Indies in Guwahati.
The England player also achieved the feat of becoming the first Englishman to make an ODI double-century. He also made sure to beat the previous high cumulative score, which was England's 182 not out against New Zealand in 2023 under the hands of Ben Stokes.
Our Take
Harry Brook's remarkable double century underlines his attacking approach and the sheer way in which he can turn a game in the blink of an eye. It is even more impressive that he scored 189 runs off his next 92 deliveries after coming off a poor start. The 200-run performance will go down in the history books and now stands as the fastest to score a double century in ODI cricket, making Brook the first Englishman to score that many runs in an ODI double-century.