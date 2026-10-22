Harry Brook's remarkable double century underlines his attacking approach and the sheer way in which he can turn a game in the blink of an eye. It is even more impressive that he scored 189 runs off his next 92 deliveries after coming off a poor start. The 200-run performance will go down in the history books and now stands as the fastest to score a double century in ODI cricket, making Brook the first Englishman to score that many runs in an ODI double-century.