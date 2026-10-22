Naman Dhir’s Late Heroics Spark Reactions on Twitter
India has started off the T20I series against New Zealand with a win. And it was mainly possible due to the heroics of Naman Dhir, who scored 42 runs off 15 balls. Following the win, fans have flooded Twitter calling him the best finisher the team got recently.
The Indian team might just have found its new finisher in the game, and it is none other than Naman Dhir. In the first T20I against New Zealand, the Indian team didn't have a good day with the ball. Even stars such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel leaked runs for the team.
New Zealand went on to post a massive total of 225 runs, putting India in a situation where they would have to chase down their highest target. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave a good start to the team, but a collapse triggered by the spinners changed things well.
When the Kiwis thought they had won the game already, it was Naman Dhir who changed it. He went on to score 42 runs off just 15 deliveries, which didn't just change the game, it even allowed India to secure a win and take the lead.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
We Found Diamond
Naman Dhir 🥵 https://t.co/qeCLVigfvY— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 22, 2026
The Indian team was in search of gold, as they were focusing on Nitish Kumar Reddy. But in this search, they now have a diamond in the form of Naman Dhir.
Massive Upgrade
India have found a massive upgrade of Washington Sundar in the white ball format🥵 https://t.co/8INezqpbd5— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 22, 2026
Naman Dhir became a part of the team as Washington Sundar was unavailable. It can be said that this is a massive upgrade for the Indian team as well.
Get the Visa done
Naman Dhir ka South Africa ka visa aaj abhi process karwao. There’s absolutely no way we miss his services in the important world cup— Sukhman (@Superman_Sandhu) October 22, 2026
One fan has made a huge request from the BCCI. They should get the VISA of Naman Dhir done for South Africa and book his place in the team already for the World Cup.