Abhishek Sharma Reflects on India's Performance Against West Indies
India started off the series against New Zealand with a win by 4 wickets. Following the win, Abhishek Sharma talked about the mistakes the team made against the West Indies. Previously in the series against them, India finished with a 2-2 draw.
The Indian side had started the series off strongly with a four-wicket victory in the first game against New Zealand. Abhishek Sharma scored 29 runs to launch India's span on a positive note. After the win Abhishek gave an analysis of India's performances and mentioned that they faced the West Indies in their last series and had some slips to take its toll.
He said that India had made some blunders in the way the West Indies players were treated like friends of theirs instead of playing them like they are to be played at the international arena. Abhishek also emphasised on demonstrating New Zealand why India are the world champions.
From his comments, it is evident that the team is committed to lessons learned and a renewed focus and intent in facing this series. After a winning start, India will now need to set up an offensive rampage and produce better results during the subsequent battles.
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma has started the series against New Zealand in a strong form. Now he will be looking forward to continuing the same even in the upcoming matches. But at the same time, India will have to look forward to the issues being faced by the bowling line-up of the team. While the pitch conditions have been favouring the batsmen to a great extent, finding a solution for the bowlers will be the key for India to do well.