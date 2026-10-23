Harry Brook Achieves Rare Feat Previously Matched by Chris Gayle
Harry Brook went on to score a double century for England in the ODI against Sri Lanka. This allowed him to match a rare feat along with Chris Gayle. He is now the 2nd player to have a T20I century, ODI double century, and a Test triple century.
Cricket has witnessed some extraordinary batting performances, but achieving a century in T20Is, a double century in ODIs, and a triple century in Test cricket is a truly remarkable feat.
Chris Gayle and Harry Brook are said to have joined this elite club, displaying their skill in dominating bowlers in all three forms of the game. Gayle, famously known as the Universe Boss, has been one of cricket's most destructive batters, entertaining fans with his explosive hitting and incredible power.
Meanwhile, Brook has quickly been making a name for himself as a highly attractive prospect in international cricket, with his ability to bat the ball through the wood and his now well-known flair for scoring big runs.
A century in T20I cricket is a feat of explosiveness and a double century in ODI cricket is a result of consistency and stamina. A triple century in Test cricket, on the other hand, is a sign of amazing concentration and stamina.
Our Take
Harry Brook has shown that he got the skills to be the best all format player in this generation. With his performances being consistent for England across all three formats, the talent has been one which the English fans would cherish for a long time. Even the greatest batsmen of the last few generations have not been able to accomplish, what they have managed to do.