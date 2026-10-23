Injury Worries Mount for India Ahead of the 2nd T20I
The Indian team has been affected with an injury ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand. Ishan Kishan has suffered with an injury to his right abductor, ruling him out of the game. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be getting his chance to play for the team.
The Indian team has received a strong start in the T20I series against New Zealand. After securing a win over the Kiwis by 4 wickets, the team has now suffered with an injury blow ahead of the second game. Ishan Kishan has been confirmed to be ruled out of the same.
He didn't come to bat at his usual number three position in the first game. Following this, the BCCI has also confirmed that he has suffered with a low grade right abductor strain, due to which he would not be available for the team in the match tomorrow.
This has raised some serious concerns for the Indian batting line-up, which was already packed with aggressive strikers. However, this could be the opportunity for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as the young prodigy might be getting his chance to play for the Indian team for the first time since the Asian Games.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan will not be happy with him missing out a game due to an injury. Being at the top of the ICC rankings, it would be a compromise for him and a gain for Abhishek Sharma. At the same time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be aiming to give his best for the team in this game, if he is given a chance and picked by the coach and captain for the next match.