Temba Bavuma’s Response to Steve Smith’s Dismissal Draws Attention
A moment from the second Test between South Africa and Australia has gone viral. After taking the wicket of Steve Smith, the entire Proteas lineup was celebrating. But their skipper, Temba Bavuma, didn't even look at Smith being caught by his fielders.
Temba Bavuma grabbed attention during the match after appearing completely unfazed by Steve Smith’s dismissal. While Smith’s wicket was a significant moment in the game, Bavuma’s calm reaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.
The entire event was soon trending on social media, where fans were sharing their observations and reactions of Bavuma's composure in the situation. He was credited by some for being composed and focused and others, for his inappropriate reaction which made it a reason for conversation among cricket fans.
These days, even simple reactions on the boundary can go viral, particularly among well-known cricketers. No different, the Bavuma response brought itself to the discussion and the opinions came on social media.
While the dismissal was still significant, Bavuma's seemingly nonchalant response added another dimension of interest.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
He's Thinking
@mufaddal_vohra Temba is thinking about his MOM award speech.— The Golden Duck (@Thegoldenduk) October 23, 2026
Temba Bavuma must be thinking about his Player of the Match speech. He has already given his best with the bat, now time with the mic.
Trust Issues
@mufaddal_vohra It seems that bavuma has trust issues 😂— Shimon Gaikwad🇮🇳 (@simanathlete) October 22, 2026
When the ball was flying high in the air, Bavuma had started looking at the crowd. It seems that he has some trust issues that his players would drop the catch.
Travis Head
@mufaddal_vohra Travis Head 🤡 https://t.co/qCsnSaWpcB— Debabrata Paul (@Debabrata__P) October 23, 2026
One of the biggest reasons he would be looking away from the wicket is Travis Head. He gave a taunt to Bavuma after the first Test, and he won the POTM in the second.