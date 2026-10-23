Joe Root Set for History? Two Major Records in Sight
Joe Root is set to break the history and even become a part of the same in two formats of the game. As he has renewed his contract with England, he aims to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in Test format. Also, he could be inching closer to 10,000 runs in the ODI format.
Joe Root has been able to bring down some records of his own in any match he plays for the England cricket team. In the ODI match against Sri Lanka, he was able to score 69 runs and eventually become the first player for England to have scored 8000 runs in this format.
And now, it should also be noted that Root has renewed his contract with the ECB for two more years. In these years, he could be on the verge of breaking two records in the game which no one ever thought. First is the record of Sachin Tendulkar for the most runs in the Test format.
Currently Joe Root is standing 1644 runs away from taking this record to his name. Also, he is currently standing 1995 runs away from being the only English batsman to have crossed 10,000 runs in the ODI format.
Our Take
Joe Root will be eager to break as many records as possible, before he could decide to call his time off the game. He has been working well in the longest format of the game and remains a reliable batsman for the team even in the ODI format. Noting the World Cup next year, he has been in their plans due to his experience and composure in the game.